Randy Arozarena is known for his boldness with both the Tampa Bay Rays and Mexico’s team in the World Baseball Classic. Prior to Mexico’s meeting with Japan in the World Baseball Classic semifinal, Arozarena professed confidence that Mexico would be able to defeat Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki and advance to the final.

“What do I expect? For him to lose today,” Randy Arozarena said, via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

Roki Sasaki sits down Randy Arozarena on a 102 MPH heater! pic.twitter.com/rCKXjHSlT0 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 20, 2023

Arozarena learned first-hand that dealing with the Japanese flame thrower would be a very difficult assignment. When Arozarena faced Sasaki in the top of the first inning, he flailed at a 102 miles per hour fastball and struck out.

Luis Urias puts Mexico up 3-0! pic.twitter.com/nxJqpNugfC — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 21, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sasaki’s fastball and change up are considered spectacular pitches, and 64 Major League representatives were on hand in Miami to see him pitch. After setting Mexico down for the first 3 innings, Sasaki gave up a three-run home run to Luis Urias in the top of the fourth inning, allowing Mexico to take the lead in the game.

Randy Arozarena’s confidence has been well-earned as a result of his play in the international tournament. He had eight hits in his first five games with nine RBI, including five doubles and one home run. Arozarena also made a brilliant catch in the 5th inning, robbing Japan of a home run. He posed with the ball after coming down from his leap

If Mexico defeats Japan, it will face a U.S. team that it defeated 11-5 earlier in the tournament. If Japan wins, it will mark the first meeting between the two baseball powerhouses in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The United States advanced to the title game as a result of its 14-2 triumph over Cuba Sunday night.