St. Louis Cardinals’ SP Adam Wainwright was announced as Team USA’s Game one starter for the World Baseball Classic, per Jon Morosi. Wainwright, a former All-Star who’s preparing for his final season in the big leagues, is set to make his WBC debut. Team USA will battle Great Britain to kick things off on Saturday night with Wainwright on the mound.

The Team USA roster features no shortage of talent. Although, Team Dominican Republic enters the tournament as the favorite. The USA team will not back down though, and they will feel confident with a veteran like Wainwright on the hill to open the WBC.

Adam Wainwright is a three-time All-Star. He’s spent his entire career in St. Louis with the Cardinals as well. Wainwright has never won a Cy Young Award despite finishing as a finalist on four separate occasions. Nevertheless, he’s regarded as one of the best pitchers of the past generation.

In 2022, Wainwright pitched well despite turning 41-years old in August. He ultimately finished the year with a respectable 3.71 ERA and 143 strikeouts for the Cardinals. Wainwright isn’t the pitcher he once was, but he still has something left in the tank.

Team USA’s offense is loaded with stars, but the pitching has some question marks. Losing Clayton Kershaw from the roster was far from ideal, so it is pivotal that hurlers such as Adam Wainwright perform well during the WBC.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will get underway on Wednesday (starts at 11 PM EST on Tuesday) with Cuba and the Netherlands going head-to-head.