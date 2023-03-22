Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trea Turner has done it again. Turner wasted no time in getting Team USA on the board in the World Baseball Classic final against Japan, belting a home run- his fifth of the tournament- in the second inning. The Philadelphia Phillies star’s home run didn’t just get the scoring started for USA, though. It tied a record.

Turner’s five World Baseball Classic home runs have tied a record, according to Sarah Langs on Twitter. The Phillies shortstop equaled the mark set by Korea’s Seung Yuop Lee back in 2006.

Not only that, but Turner is also etching his name into the Team USA record books. His five home runs are the most by an American player in a WBC career, while his 11 RBI are the second-most for a career.

Turner has been a menace for Team USA, so much so that he truly is earning the title of Captain America.

Turner has come up in the clutch for Team USA time and time again in the World Baseball Classic.

The star shortstop, who signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason, hit a go-ahead grand slam against Venezuela, then belted two more home runs in the semifinal against Cuba.

Japan immediately bounced back with a home run off the bat of Munetaka Murakami, which tied the game. They would then take a 2-1 lead, which is where the score of the World Baseball Classic final stands.

However, given Turner’s strong showing, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him leave his mark on the game once again, especially if it’s close heading into the later innings.