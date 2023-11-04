Will Lionel Messi make a World Cup return in 2026? The football legend expresses uncertainty on his participation at age 39.

Argentina's football legend and captain, Lionel Messi, has left football enthusiasts worldwide in suspense as he expressed uncertainty about his participation in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is slated to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Messi, who will be 39 years old, has acknowledged the challenges that age might pose, leaving his World Cup future hanging in the balance.

In a recent interview, Messi reiterated his disappointment with the lack of “recognition” he received during his time at his former French club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), following Argentina's triumphant victory in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Reflecting on his Paris years, Messi shared his sentiments, saying, “It was not what I expected, but I've always said that things happen for a reason.” His experience at PSG did not meet his high expectations, and he candidly admitted that he “wasn't well there.”

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had previously voiced his dissatisfaction with his tenure at PSG. Not long after his time in Paris, Messi embarked on a new adventure, signing with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) to continue his illustrious career.

While the football world eagerly awaits Lionel Messi's final decision on whether he will grace the 2026 World Cup with his presence, fans and enthusiasts around the globe continue to admire his unparalleled skills, dedication, and contributions to the sport. As Messi's football journey unfolds in the coming years, the prospect of his participation in the 2026 World Cup adds an element of suspense and intrigue to his illustrious career.