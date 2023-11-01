Major League Soccer (MLS) is allegedly devising a strategy to ensure that Lionel Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, can participate in the 2026 World Cup set to take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, reported by GOAL. At 39 years old during the tournament, Messi had previously hinted that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar might be his last international appearance. However, football agent Bruno Satin has recently revealed insights into MLS's efforts to keep Messi in the game.

Satin shared, “They [MLS] are going to do everything they can to protect him and make sure he can play in the World Cup in the United States, that's what I've heard.” This statement has fueled speculation about Messi's potential participation in the prestigious event, given his significant impact on the global football scene.

Despite the rumors, Messi remains grounded, focusing on his current commitment with Inter Miami in MLS. He is under contract with the Florida-based team until 2025, with an option for an additional 12 months. In response to the buzz surrounding the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi expressed, “I don't know if I will reach it. I'm not thinking about it yet because it's far away, but I'm thinking about Copa America. The goal is to arrive in good shape for Copa America in the United States. It's going to be great. It will be looked into depending on how I feel at the time.”

While the specifics of MLS's plan remain undisclosed, fans eagerly await further updates as the league explores avenues to protect and enable one of football's greatest icons to grace the international stage once again.