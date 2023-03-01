Former French forward Just Fontaine, who scored 30 goals in 21 World Cup appearances, passed away at 89, his former club Stade de Reims announced on Wednesday.

“A star of French football, an outstanding striker, a legendary Reims player,” Stade de Reims wrote on Twitter. “To his family, his loved ones, the Stade De Reims sends its most sincere condolences.”

Fontaine scored 13 goals in six matches during the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, the most goals in a single World Cup and a tally he thought was unlikely to be beaten, wrote Sky News in a Wednesday article.

“Beating my record? I don’t think it can ever be done,” Fontaine said.

“The person who wants to beat me has a massive task, doesn’t he? He has to score two goals per game over seven games.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Fontaine earned 259 goals from 283 games in his career. Stade de Reims reached the European Cup Final in 1959, falling to Real Madrid in a 2-0 match. Argentinian forward Alfredo Di Stéfano, who also had a lengthy international career, scored the second and final goal in the 47th minute.

“Real Madrid C. F., the club’s President and its Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of world football legend Just Fontaine,” Real Madrid wrote in a Wednesday release.

“Real Madrid would like to send its condolences to his family and friends, to his clubs and fans, and to French and Moroccan football as a whole.”

The Moroccan-born forward spent time as a manager from 1967-81. He managed Bagnères Luchon from 1968-69, Paris Saint-Germain from 1973-76 and FC Toulouse in from 1978-79, according to Transfermarkt.

The news came two months after Brazilian legendary forward Pele passed away at 82. Pele became Brazil’s all-time top scorer when he put in 77 goals of his own during 92 international matches, according to Olympics.com. The mark made him the 11th-highest international scorer of all time.