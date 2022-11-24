Published November 24, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Costa Rica played their match in their group stage schedule at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. However, things did not go to plan. They were on the wrong end of a 7-0 rout against Spain.

The game wasn’t necessarily close, either. Costa Rica failed to generate a single shot attempt. This marks the first time that has happened since 1990.

The first team to be held without a shot in a World Cup game? Costa Rica, when they lost 1-0 to Brazil. The Costa Ricans actually advanced out of the group stage in 1990. Wins over Scotland and Sweden put them through.

Spain took an early lead when RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo opened the scoring in the 11th minute. 10 minutes later, Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio doubled Spain’s advantage.

In the 31st minute, Barcelona’s Ferran Torres scored the first of two goals he scored on the day. Defender Jordi Alba was taken down in the penalty box, leading to a penalty.

Torres scored his second in the 54th minute to make it 4-0. His Barcelona teammate Gavi slotted one home in the 74th minute. He became the youngest goal scorer at the World Cup since 1954 with that volley.

Costa Rica held the Spanish off the score sheet until the 90th minute. Substitutes Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata each scored goals to finish off the 7-0 demolition job.

Spain now tops the group on goal difference. Their next match takes place on Sunday, and they will take on Germany. The Germans are reeling from a shock defeat to Japan earlier in the day Wednesday.

Costa Rica will look to shake off this loss as they head into an all-important second group stage game. They take on Japan, who will look to build upon the aforementioned victory over Germany.