Published November 23, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Spain brought the heat during their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica, running up the score in a dominant 7-0 victory. Among the Spanish goalscorers was youngster Pablo Gavi, who at just at 18 years old, became the youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup since the legendary Pele, via 433. The iconic Brazilian striker got his first taste of World Cup glory as a 17-year-old all the way back in 1958, more than 64 years prior to the 2022 tournament.

After an exquisite finish off the side of the post and into the back of the net from Gavi, he joins Pele as the second youngest goalscorer in the tournament’s history. Pele’s first World Cup goal came when he was 17 years and 249 days old. Gavi was 18 years and 110 days old at the time of his first World Cup goal on Wednesday, in what is surely a moment he will never forget.

The prodigal midfielder had no issues working his way into Spain’s starting XI for their fixture against Costa Rica, and after a strong game in the World Cup opener, he’ll likely be back in the mix for Spain’s looming fixtures against Germany and Japan. The tandem of him and Barcelona teammate Pedri represent the future of the midfield for the Spanish international team, and they’re already showing glimpses of their enormous potential early on in the tournament.

Joining Pele in football history is about as good as it gets for a young player, and now Gavi will be hoping to add to his goalscoring tally as Spain progresses through the field.