Published November 26, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Ecuador star Enner Valencia is currently leading the Golden Boot race at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after bagging three goals in the first two games. On Friday, he also scored a crucial equalizer for his country as they played to a 1-1 draw with a very strong Netherlands side, leaving them in a good position heading into their third group stage fixture against Senegal on Tuesday.

But in the process, Valencia exited before the full-time whistle after re-aggravated a knee injury and had to be stretchered off. Ecuador fans can breathe easy however as he’s expected to be fit in time for a big-time clash with the Senegalese, per Diego Bustamante.

For what it’s worth, Valencia was ultimately seen walking on the sidelines after his departure, so he’s likely not dealing with any serious ailment.

While the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Harry Kane were expected to be frontrunners for the top scorer in Qatar, Valencia is the one firing on all cylinders at the moment. The former West Ham man scored a brace in the WC opener against Qatar as well before his calm finish Friday. Ecuador looked extremely threatening versus the Dutch and frankly had numerous opportunities to grab the full three points.

Now, they head into matchday three with four points and a very good chance of progressing. Valencia’s presence in the final third will obviously be crucial for them moving forward in the World Cup. After all, he’s netted 36 times in 78 appearances for Ecuador and has scored the last six goals for La Tri in the biggest tournament on the globe.