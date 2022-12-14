By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of CBS Sports journalist Grant Wahl, revealed a ruptured a blood vessel leading from his heart caused his death last Friday while he covered the World Cup, according to multiple sources.

Gounder, an infectious disease expert, said he experienced a catastrophic rupture from an aneurysm, or a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in an artery wall. The rupture was located in the ascending aorta, the body’s largest blood vessel and the “main pipe” supplying blood to the entire body.

“He had an autopsy done here in New York by the New York City medical examiner’s office,” Gounder told CBS News. “It showed that he had an aortic aneurysm that ruptured.

“It’s just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years. For whatever reason, it happened at this point in time.”

Wahl collapsed while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He “fell ill” in the press area, World Cup organizers said one day after, giving him immediate medical treatment on site before being transported to Hamad General Hospital.

“We’re still trying to find (his cause of death) out,” Eric Wahl, brother of Grant, said. “He collapsed at the stadium, was given CPR, was taken by Uber to hospital and died, according to (Céline Gounder). We just spoke with the state department and Celine has spoken to Ron Klain and the White House.”

Eric Wahl originally suspected foul play after Grant he was briefly detained as he tried to enter a stadium while wearing a rainbow shirt. He said it was possible Grant “experienced a pulmonary embolism,” or when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery or a lung and prevents the flow of blood, and was in a “non-shockable state” in a Monday tweet, a claim he later retracted on Tuesday morning.