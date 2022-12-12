By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Croatia is just one step away from being in the World Cup finals for the second straight tournament, but they will face a difficult task in the semis against Lionel Messi and Argentina. If the Croatians manage to win it all though, Ivana Knoll, who is the team’s biggest superfan and a model, made a bold promise. She will go naked as a reward. Yes, you heard that correctly.

Knoll has been under serious scrutiny for her outfits that are the same color as the Croatian flag, with people in Qatar saying she’s disrespecting their culture:

Former miss Croatia Ivana knoll still in Qatar 🤩 She'll go naked reaching the finals, that's her promise to fans. She's loving life with football 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/TpIp1Hoh1C — Statman Diligent Ali 🤭 (@alidiligent39) December 10, 2022

Quite the outfit. Croatia is undoubtedly an underdog against the Argentines but after all, Zlatko Dalic’s side just knocked off Brazil, the World Cup favorites. Anything is possible on Tuesday. With Luka Modric dominating in the middle of the pitch and a literal human wall in net in the form of Dominik Livakovic, Hrvatska has every chance to move on.

As for Knoll, she doesn’t plan to change her attire anytime soon, regardless of what the Qatari people may think. And one thing is for sure, Knoll will be cheering on her home country in full force come Tuesday. A potential rematch with France in the grand finale is still possible as well if Les Bleus beat Morocco in the other semifinal.

At this rate, Knoll should be around for another two games in her vibrant colors because if Croatia does lose to Messi and Co., the 2018 finalists would still play in the third-place match.