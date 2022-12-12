By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

After a thrilling quarterfinal round, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is getting closer to crowning its new champion. With the semifinals just around the corner, it is time for some Argentina vs Croatia bold predictions.

La Albiceleste is coming off a complicated quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. After leading for most of the game, the Argentinians led for most of the game before the Oranje scored twice in the second half, including in the last play of regulation. With a 2-2 score, Argentina advanced on a penalty shootout.

Similar to Argentina, Croatia needed more than 90 minutes to advance to the semifinals. With two goals in extra time, the Vatreni and Brazil tied 1-1. The Europeans then won as the Seleção missed two penalty attempts.

While Argentina might seem the favorite in this game, Croatia should not be taken for granted. In addition to eliminating heavy frontrunner Brazil, the team is in the top four for the second straight time, being runner-up in 2018. With that being said, here are four bold predictions as Argentina and Croatia play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

*Watch the World Cup LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Luka Modrić plays his best game in the 2022 World Cup

One of the biggest reasons why Croatia made it to the 2018 World Cup final was Luka Modrić. The midfielder scored twice in the tournament and earned the Golden Ball as the best player of the World Cup. Due to his performances both for the national team and Real Madrid, Modrić won both The Best FIFA Men’s Player award and the Ballon d’Or, becoming the first player in almost a decade to win the coveted award during the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era.

Now in 2022, Modrić is 37 and not at the same level he was in the last tournament. He has been subbed off in three of the team’s five matches. That includes in the round of 16 against Japan, despite Modrić being Croatia’s main penalty taker.

However, the veteran is still a crucial piece for Croatia’s recent success in World Cups. Without him, it is difficult to imagine the team competing for a title once again.

The bold prediction is that he will play his best game in the tournament on Tuesday. In 2018, Modrić scored against Argentina, and he could do it again in 2022.

3. Both goalkeepers make crucial saves

A notable thing Argentina and Croatia have in common is that their goalkeepers shined in the quarterfinals.

Emiliano Martínez saved two penalties in the shootout against the Netherlands, helping Argentina advance in the competition. Dominik Livaković made many important saves in regulation versus Brazil plus saving a penalty by Rodrygo in the shootout. For his performance, the Croatian earned Man of the Match honors.

In the semifinals, things should be very tough for both Martínez and Livaković. Both teams should have plenty of opportunities throughout the day, requiring both goalkeepers to work hard. The bold prediction is that they will be two of the best players in the game. Also, Livaković will cement his name as a contender for the World Cup’s Golden Glove.

2. Lionel Messi scores once and assists another

At the end of the day, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi. At age 35, this is perhaps the soccer legend’s last chance at winning the World Cup. Luckily for the Argentinians, he is doing everything he can to make this dream come true in Qatar.

Messi has scored four goals and assisted two. He has already matched his four-goal showing in 2014 when Argentina reached the final and lost to Germany. His goals versus Australia and the Netherlands were the first two World Cup knockout-stage goals of his career.

The bold prediction is that Messi will continue his hot streak with a goal and an assist against Croatia, just like he did in the quarterfinals. That will place him in the goalscoring lead of the tournament alongside Kylian Mbappé. Even if Argentina loses in the semifinals or the final, Messi will be in a great position to win the Golden Ball of the World Cup for the second time in his career.

1. Argentina wins 2-1 in extra time

Dating back to the 2018 tournament, Croatia has played in overtime five times. The only game the Europeans did not play beyond the 90 minutes was in the final when they lost 4-2 to France. At the very least, it shows how Croatia’s defensive-minded strategy is working.

Still, the Croatians will face an Argentina team with Messi playing some of the best international soccer of his life. With so much of his legacy on the line, the Paris Saint-Germain star will probably give his all on Tuesday.

All things considered, Croatia should once again have a strong defensive performance thanks to Livaković, taking the game to extra time. The problem is that this time the Croatians will have Messi in front of them. The bold prediction is that Argentina will advance to the final with a 2-1 win in overtime. Messi will then be a step closer to finally winning the only major title missing from his résumé.