Published November 26, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Kylian Mbappe helped France win the World Cup back in 2018, and early on in 2022, it’s looking like it may be more of the same from the young French striker. Mbappe guided his national squad to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Denmark in their second group stage match on Saturday morning to ensure that they will be moving onto the Round of 16 regardless of what happens in the final group stage contest.

Mbappe scored both of France’s goals in this one, with his second coming in the 86th minute to break a 1-1 tie between the two sides. Mbappe already has three goals through two games in Qatar, and when you combine that with his four goals in the 2018 World Cup, Mbappe has already equalled the amount of World Cup goals Lionel Messi has scored in his career.

This is an almost unbelievable statistic from Mbappe, who continues to dominate on soccer’s biggest stage. It’s not even as if Messi’s tally of seven goals in 21 career World Cup matches is bad considering Argentina isn’t as good of a national side as France is, but he also has needed five World Cups to reach that total. Mbappe has hit that total in just his second World Cup, and ninth game played.

Argentina is going to hope that Messi can add to that tally, because if he can’t they may not even make it out of the group stage this year. And even if he does begin to find the back of the net more often, there’s a decent chance that Mbappe will continue to add to his tally throughout the tournament. Mbappe has already tied Messi’s goal tally, and he seems likely to fully pass it by the end of the tournament.