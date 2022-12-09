By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Argentina is heading to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, and they have Lionel Messi to thank for that as the 35-year-old continues to make an impact for the national team.

While the quarterfinals showdown with the Netherlands turned out to be quite frightening, especially after the Dutchmen forced extra time and penalties with two late goals, there is no denying that Argentina wouldn’t have been able to put up a fight in the contest without Messi.

La Pulga assisted Nahuel Molina for his first career international goal, delivering him the ball in the 35th minute for a swift finish. Then in the 73rd minute, he found the back of the goal himself via penalty to give Argentina a 2-0 lead.

With the assist and the score, Messi has created a couple of histories. No other player has made more assists than him since 1966, and he has already five in the knockout stage of the competition–which is also the most in 56 years.

He is also only the 14th man to score 10 or more World Cup goals, all while tying Gabriel Batistuta for the Argentina record for most scores in the competition.

Lionel Messi won Man of the Match for his heroic display, and deservingly so.

Argentina will play Croatia next in the semis, and sure enough, the Argentines will rely on Messi again to do his magic and lead them to the World Cup final and trophy. Besides, he himself is craving for the only award missing on his trophycase.