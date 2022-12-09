By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

It’s been a difficult World Cup for Neymar Jr, but he came through for Brazil when they needed it most. The superstar scored an incredible goal in the waning moments of the first half of extra time in their quarterfinal match against Croatia, setting Twitter (and Brazil) on fire.

The goal was the 77th of Neymar’s international career, equalling him with another Brazilian great, Pele himself. Brazil stunned the Korea Republic with four goals in the first half of their Round of 16 match on Monday, including a penalty kick goal from Neymar himself.

His incredible tally on Friday was the only other goal he’s scored in the tournament, and you can see how much it meant to him.

It may have been for naught, though, as Croatia tied the game in the 117th minute, sending the thrilling quarterfinal contest to penalty kicks.

It was only the third goal Brazil has conceded in this iteration of the World Cup; they blanked Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in Group G action before losing 1-0 to Cameroon without Neymar. Richarlison stepped up for Brazil in the group stage, but has been invisible against a stingy Croatian side.

If Brazil can’t find a way to advance in penalties, it will be the fourth time in the past five World Cups that they’ve been eliminated in the quarterfinal.

NEYMAR IN EXTRA TIME WHEN BRAZIL NEED HIM. HE EQUALS PELÉ AS BRAZIL'S ALL-TIME MEN'S TOP SCORER (77) 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/wZPCKgbdYk — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 9, 2022

LOOK WHAT IT MEANS TO NEYMAR 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/tQf9c2acs5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 9, 2022

IT HAD TO BE NEYMAR FOR BRAZIL! HE EQUALS PELE'S RECORD! pic.twitter.com/4Qa7LgF1IN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 9, 2022

Neymar Jr. 🇧🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Qg5PGmMnY — Copa do Mundo FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_pt) December 9, 2022