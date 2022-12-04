By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Even with their shocking loss to Cameron in their final group stage match, Brazil have moved onto the knockout stages and will be taking on South Korea in the Round of 16. The one question everyone is wondering, though, is whether or not Brazil’s star forward, Neymar, will be able to suit up for the contest.

Neymar suffered an ugly looking ankle injury in Brazil’s first group stage match against Serbia, and was quickly ruled out for Brazil’s final two matches in Group G. Neymar’s status for the rest of the tournament was thrown in doubt in the process, but ahead of Brazil’s upcoming match against South Korea, it sounds like their star forward has plans to suit up for the match.

I feel good, I knew that I would now

✋🏽😜🤚🏽 pic.twitter.com/LpJ3BZJaU9 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 3, 2022

Brazil’s head coach Tite went as far to say that if Neymar looks good in practice on Sunday that he would be on the field against South Korea. This is great news for the Brazilians, as Neymar is easily their best offensive player, and while they have the depth to get by without him, he adds an element to their game that simply doesn’t exist when he isn’t on the field.

The rest of Brazil’s squad did a good job of holding down the fort in Neymar’s absence, but with him back, it’s clear their hopes of winning the World Cup would be boosted significantly. It seems like Neymar still has some hurdles to clear as he attempts to return to action for his home nation, but as of right now, things seem to be in a much better spot than they were a week ago, which is great news for Brazil.