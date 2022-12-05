By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Brazil was dominant in their World cup knockout-stage match against South Korea on Monday, defeating their opponents 4-1 as they cruised into the quarterfinals. After the game, Neymar took to the field with a massive banner in tribute of Brazilian football legend Pele, who is currently battling health issues and is hospitalized.

Neymar brought out a Pele banner after the win against South Korea ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8xvdO9i7a2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 5, 2022

Neymar could be seen carrying a massive Pele sign across the pitch in the aftermath of Brazil’s 4-1 victory, showing love to the country’s all-time leading goalscorer. Neymar sits just one goal behind Pele on Brazil’s all-time list, and while he inched closer to his tally on Monday, that didn’t seem important to the 30-year-old.

Instead, Neymar sent his well wishes to the 82-year-old amid reports of an illness. The latest reports on Pele’s status suggest he’s in stable condition and had plans to watch Brazil’s game on television from the hospital.

We’re sure the notion from Neymar won’t be lost upon his compatriot, and Pele will be touched by the gesture from the Brazil superstar.

Neymar was Brazil’s engine in their win over South Korea, scoring a goal and assisting another. After missing the final two games of the group stages, Neymar returned emphatically against South Korea to help deliver a lopsided win for his country. He’ll hope for a similar outing against Croatia in the quarterfinals.

That wasn’t the only Pele tribute present in Qatar on Monday. Brazil fans showed their support to the iconic World Cup hero at the 10-minute mark during Monday’s game with a classy demonstration from the stands.

#Bra pays tribute to O Reí #Pele at the 10 minute mark against #Korpic.twitter.com/mnSNkgDWXO — From The Field – teleSUR English (@From_The_Field) December 5, 2022

Pele’s legacy cannot be understated and he got an awesome nod from both the Brazil supporters and Neymar in the aftermath of Monday’s important win.