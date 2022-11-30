Published November 30, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Former Brazilian national forward Pelé was rushed to Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo, Brazil with general swelling all over his body, according to a Wednesday morning report from the Daily Mail UK. He was taken for an unscheduled visit on Tuesday by his wife, Marcia Aokoi, and a caregiver.

Doctors have diagnosed him with anasarca, or a generalized accumulation of fluid in spaces around the body’s cells, an edematous syndrome, or excess fluid being trapped in the body’s tissues, and decompensated heart failure, the Daily Mail added.

The 82-year-old’s condition worsened after undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer, or cancer that spreads from where it started to a distant part of the body, according to the National Cancer Institute. He underwent surgery to remove a tumor in late 2021, and has been in and out of treatment ever since.

Pelé’s organs are not positively receiving the chemotherapy treatments carried out by doctors, according to ESPN Brazil. Pelé also struggled to feed himself and was in a “state of mental disorientation” upon arriving at Albert Einstein hospital, said a Wednesday report from Daily Express UK.

Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, said there was “no emergency or new dire prediction” in a Wednesday morning Instagram post regarding her father’s health.

“I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures,” she added. “Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love.”

A legend for the Brazilian national team, Pelé played his senior career at Santos FC from 1956-74 and the New York Cosmos from 1975-77. He scored 618 goals in 636 appearances for Santos FC and 37 in 64 Cosmos appearances. Pelé made his name on the international stage when he scored 77 goals in 92 international appearances, leading Brazil to a World Cup win in 1958 at just 17 years old.

Pelé served as the Brazilian Minister of sports almost 20 years after his retirement from soccer, working in the then-Special Ministry of Sports from 1995-98. He was succeeded by Rafael Greca, the now-mayor of Curitiba, Brazil, in 1999.