The Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins on Sunday to take a three-game series. They won a low-scoring affair, 3-1, in the finale thanks to a Jackson Chourio two-run blast and a great pitching performance. The Brewers got starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff back from injury after nearly two years, and he spoke about his performance with the media after the game.

Brandon Woodruff on his emotional return, pitching in front of his kids, and what comes next. pic.twitter.com/ky1PAQ9TVy — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) July 6, 2025

“Physically, the body is in a good spot. And, you know, with everything that's happened throughout the rehab process, it's been a silver lining in a sense. With the ankle and then getting hit in the elbow, it's allowed me time to really just get everything close to where I want it to be,” Woodruff said. “I just have to keep getting used to this type of load. I threw 70 pitches, and by no means was I worn out, but you could kinda sense it a little bit.”

Woodruff last pitched in September of 2023, missing that postseason run with a shoulder injury. Two different setbacks kept him out for all of 2024 and deep into 2025. But now, he is back as the Brewers continue to rise in the NL Wild Card standings. Milwaukee is two games up on the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card standings.

Despite the lengthy absence from baseball, Woodruff threw six shutout innings against the Marlins. He joins a crowded, yet talented, Milwaukee pitching staff that should lead them to the playoffs. It could lead to a trade from their loaded rotation to supplement their weak infield at the deadline.

The Brewers have been great despite being without Woodruff for the season. A big reason why is Jacob Misiorowski, who has dominated in his first four starts while throwing over 100 MPH. Adding Woodruff to that rotation makes them legitimate contenders in the National League Wild Card and Central.