Published December 1, 2022

In one of the most shocking turn of events at the FIFA World Cup, Belgium, semi-finalists four years ago, failed to progress to the knockout stages after settling for a scoreless draw against Croatia on Thursday. While it’s difficult to blame one player, Romelu Lukaku had numerous chances to put the Red Devils up in the second half, but he failed to do so. After finding out their fate, the striker was seen crying on the shoulder of assistant coach Thierry Henry.

You’ve gotta feel for Lukaku a bit, but in fairness, he was absolutely abysmal after coming on as a substitute at halftime. The Inter Milan frontman was very involved in the attack, but he truly couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. In the final minutes of the second half, Lukaku only had to get any part of his body on a cross, yet he put it right in the Croatian keeper’s hands.

To put his struggles into perspective, Romelu Lukaku had FOUR big chances in 45 minutes, more than any other player in the entire World Cup. Via Squawka:

The veteran was visibly upset after the match too, shattering a dugout window:

There is absolutely no question Romelu Lukaku should’ve put away at least one of his opportunities. With that being said, he hasn’t been properly fit all season long, barely suiting up for Inter Milan. He was deemed not fit enough to start for Belgium due to a thigh issue. Should he have even played in the first place? Questionable.

The reality is Belgium is out and its golden generation is over. I guess Kevin De Bruyne was right, after all.