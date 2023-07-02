The Banyana Banyana is set for the 2023 World Cup but a lot of drama still plagues the team. A new issue arises for the South African soccer women's team and Desiree Ellis after their refusal to sign pre-tournament contracts from FIFA and SAFA. Their debacle with Botswana and Tsakane Stadium only stirred the pot more.

Botswana and South Africa were supposed to play a send-off game before the World Cup. The Banyana Banyana did not feel safe with the conditions for the match. As a result, the team boycotted the match at Tsakane Stadium. Coach Desiree Ellis expounded on the decision in a statement, via SABC Sports.

🗣️ "𝙄 𝙝𝙖𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙥𝙪𝙩 𝙖 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙…" Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis at Tsakane Stadium following a debacle between the team and SAFA.#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/FqlcANEmii — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) July 2, 2023

“The players said they want to discuss (issues) with (SAFA). Firstly, there are conditions of employment and issues such as health and safety at Tsakane Stadium, where the pitch is not okay. We’ve raised this issue with them, and they said they will revert,” she said.

The team still had to play against Botswana. Desiree Ellis fielded a squad filled with local amateurs and even a 13-year-old youngster.

“I had to put a team on the field so I put a team on the field today. We just want to thank the Football Association for getting us a send-off match. We know it has been a difficult task, we are really grateful and we ask the fans to come out in their numbers to support this team and to give us a fantastic send-off,” she said with much gratitude.

Will the Banyana get over all these bumps in the road before the World Cup?