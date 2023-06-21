The USWNT has announced its roster for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as they look to defend their title.

Manager Vlatko Andonovski will take 23 players to Australia and New Zealand, with just nine from the 2019 squad. In total, there are 14 new players who are set to display their talents on the global stage for the first time.

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC), Julie Ertz (Angel City FC), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

The names that stand out for the USWNT are of course Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe, and Kelley O'Hara. Morgan, Rapinoe, and O'Hara are making their fourth career World Cup appearances. There are some intriguing names in the attacking group, such as Trinity Rodman (the daughter of Dennis Rodman) and phenom Alyssa Thompson of Angel City FC, the first overall pick in this year's NWSL Draft at just 18 years old.

A notable absence is Mallory Swanson, who suffered a serious injury back in April. Regardless, the USWNT has no shortage of options up top. The Americans will play Vietnam, Portugal, and the Netherlands in the group stages later this summer.