The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is just under a month away, which means all countries participating in the tournament are announcing their squads, including the reigning champions. The USWNT unveiled their 23-player roster earlier this week and among the standout names is Alex Morgan, one of the greatest American players around.

In fact, Morgan, who plays for the San Diego Wave in the NWSL, is making her fourth World Cup appearance. Just a few days after being named to the squad, Morgan spoke out on the epic way she was informed about the news.

Via Goal.com:

“We knew that we were expecting to receive calls for information on who's coming and who's not and to get that call from Vlatko was a great moment. I was actually expecting a phone call but he FaceTimed me! I was like, ‘Oh, wow, I need to get myself together now!' – so that was a little surprise.

“But it's always a special moment to hear a coach say that you made a roster for a major tournament and to be going to my fourth World Cup, I'm just as excited and anxious as my first one. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Vlatko Andovoski actually Facetimed Morgan to let her know the good news. That's a cool moment for the 33-year-old.

Alex Morgan made her World Cup debut in 2011 and made an immediate impact, playing a key part in the USWNT's run to the finals. She will also be an important figure up top next month as the Stars and Stripes aim to defend their back-to-back titles. The Americans are in a group with Portugal, Vietnam, and The Netherlands.