Published November 29, 2022

By Chris Spiering · 4 min read

The top two seeds in Group C will go head to head in a crucial final match of the group stage! It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Poland-Argentina prediction and pick.

Group C has all kinds of chaos at the moment. Saudi Arabia upset Argentina in the first match of the World Cup which shocked many and created a massive storyline for a competitive group of squads. Poland (a massive underdog heading into this match) leads the group with four points and Argentina is second with three and a (+1) goal difference. Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in the second match while Poland took down SA and tied with Mexico in the opener. SA is third with three points and a (-1) goal difference while Mexico is fourth with one point.

This group is still up for grabs. Any one of these teams still has a shot at advancing so you know that they will be fighting for a win. Poland is in with a draw no matter what while Argentina needs a win to advance while a draw could also get them there with some help. Argentina (with a draw) would need SA and Mexico to draw if Lionel Messi and company want to continue on. If SA wins they are in and Mexico would need some help if they win. There is a lot that can happen so let’s get right to the odds of the Poland-Argentina matchup that hasn’t happened since 2011.

Here are the Poland-Argentina World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Cup Odds: Poland-Argentina Odds

Poland: +700

Argentina: -220

Draw: +320

Over 1.5 Goals: -250

Under 1.5 Goals: +200

Why Poland Will Beat Argentina

Poland has a shot at winning this game. They have yet to allow a goal and that is a big stat heading into a matchup against Messi. We all know what Messi will bring to the pitch and so far in two matches, Poland’s opponent has had a very tough time attempting to score but have had a lot of shot attempts. In both matches, Poland has had more of a defensive strategy rather than trying to put on an offensive clinic. SA attempted a lot of late shots while they were down in the match but Poland was not going to let them get back into it. They have played well in two matches and should give Argentina a run for their money.

Expect Robert Lewandowski to be on his game coming off his first WC goal. Piotr Zielinski, Arkadiusz Milik, and Krystian Bielik are other players to keep an eye on as they try and upset Argentina and win the group.

Why Argentina Will Beat Poland



I’ll go ahead and state the obvious that Messi leads the team with his two goals so far in two games. He has one in each match and his second was crucial in a match against Mexico that didn’t have much action early on. The match against Mexico saw a combined nine shot attempts with a combined three on goal. Messi and Enzo Fernandez found a way to score late goals to win the match but those were the only shots on target all match. Messi will continue his dominance into a squad that has played well on the defensive end. Let’s see if Messi and company can be the first to score on this gritty Poland squad.

Messi isn’t the only potential goal-scorer on this team. Lautaro Martinez, Ángel Di María, and Julian Alvarez are all proven scorers and that is what helps make this team so dominant. They have the second-highest odds to win the World Cup behind Brazil and a win against Poland should calm down all the stress of watching this team.

Final Poland-Argentina Prediction & Pick

Both teams know how crucial this game is. Argentina is the clear favorite to win but taking them at -277 isn’t great value. Instead, I would use the wonders of FanDuel and check out a correct-score option of Argentina winning 1-0 or 2-0 which is currently at +410 and +490 respectively.

Final Poland-Argentina Prediction & Pick: Argentina (-277)