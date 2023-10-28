The World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers features two teams that have already played remarkable baseball in the postseason just to get to the Fall Classic. Both teams have upset more highly touted opponents to get to the sport's biggest event. Prior to the start of Game 1 at Texas, Fox analysts David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez disagreed on how the World Series would play out.

 

Ortiz, the greatest clutch hitter in Boston Red Sox postseason history, thought the Diamondbacks would gain the edge because a potential of 4 games will be played at Globe Life Field, home to the Rangers.

“What concerns me, once again, is Texas not winning at home,” David Ortiz said on the Fox pregame show. “Being said, I gotta go Diamondbacks in seven.”

In the American League Championship Series, the Rangers won all 4 games they played in Houston, but the Astros won the 3 games that were played in the Rangers home ball park.

Rodriguez was not worried about the Rangers inability to win at home in the ALCS. He disagreed with his former rival, even though he has great respect for the way the Diamondbacks compete.

RECOMMENDED
Adolis Garcia smiling, another photo of him swinging the bat, both in Rangers jerseys, have screaming Texas Rangers fans in background
Rangers fans hilariously give Adolis Garcia the Astros treatment, and it worked

Quinn Allen ·

Evan Carter looking pumped in Rangers jersey with fire around him, screenshot of the tweet video below of him talking to Ken Rosenthal
Evan Carter’s perfect in-game reaction to giving Rangers early lead in World Series vs Diamondbacks

Quinn Allen ·

Bruce Bochy in Rangers jersey, have Jordan Montgomery, Max Scherzer pitching behind him in Rangers jerseys
Rangers’ Bruce Bochy names Game 2 starter ahead of World Series Game 1

Quinn Allen ·

“The world has no idea how good this Diamondbacks team is, they're gonna find out,” Rodriguez said. “But because the Rangers are at home, I'm gonna go Rangers in seven.”

Rodriguez had company in his belief that the Rangers would come out with the victory in the 2023 World Series. Derek Jeter, his former teammate on the New York Yankees, also sided with the Rangers, saying Texas would take the World Series in 6 games.

 