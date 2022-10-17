Editorials
Worlds 2022 Group D Standings and Results
Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 8 saw Group D do one final round robin before two of the four teams get eliminated. See the results of the matches between 100 Thieves, CTBC Flying Oyster, Gen.G, and Royal Never Give Up here.
Teams and Standings
|Place
|Team
|Standing
|1.
|Royal Never Give Up
|3-0
|2.
|Gen.G
|2-1
|3.
|CTBC Flying Oyster
|1-2
|4.
|100 Thieves
|0-3
Royal Never Give Up
- Top: Chen “Breathe” Chen
- Jungle: Yan “Wei” Yang-Wei
- Mid: Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao
- Bot: Chen “GALA” Wei
- Support: Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming
Gen.G Esports
- Top: Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon
- Jungle: Han “Peanut” Wang-ho
- Mid: Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon
- Bot: Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk
- Support: Son “Lehends” Si-woo
CTBC Flying Oyster
- Top: Hsu “Rest” Shih-chieh
- Jungle: Huang “Gemini” Chu-xuan
- Mid: Chen “M1ssion” Hsiao-hsien
- Bot: Chao “Shunn” Ying-shun
- Support: Lin “Koala” Chih-chiang
100 Thieves
- Top: Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho
- Jungle: Can “Closer” Çelik
- Mid: Felix “Abbedagge” Braun
- Bot: Victor “FBI” Huang
- Support: Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun
Worlds 2022 Group D Results and Summary
100 Thieves vs. CTBC Flying Oyster
Bans
- 100: Viego, Fiora, Maokai, Renekton, Poppy
- CFO: Aatrox, Sylas, Yuumi, Miss Fortune, Karma
Picks
- 100: Sejuani, Bel’Veth, Azir, Kalista, Amumu
- CFO: Gnar, Jarvan IV, Viktor, Caitlyn, Lux
Summary: This game was favored towards 100 Thieves from the start. They steadily grew their lead, and despite a little oopsie in the midgame, they still managed to wipe out CFO after they contested the Thieves’ Ocean Soul. FBI and huhi were integral to their win, from laning phase to objective control.
Result: 100 win in 31:39 (100 20 – 4 CFO)
CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Gen.G eSports
Bans
- CFO: Sylas, Yuumi, Caitlyn, Ornn, Sejuani
- GEN: Kalista, Aatrox, Draven, Viego, Lee Sin
Picks
- CFO: Renekton, Maokai, Syndra, Varus, Leona
- GEN: Gragas, Graves, Akali, Lucian, Nami
Summary: Unfortunately for CFO, they were not done getting pounded. Gen.G slammed them early game, but the Flying Oysters managed to find a couple kills here and there. The LCK team were simply just better and looking for kill angles, and after some time, CFO were already too weak to deal with all of Gen.G’s fed carries.
Result: GEN win in 26:10 (CFO 7 – 21 GEN)
Royal Never Give Up vs. 100 Thieves
Bans
- RNG: Maokai, Azir, Bel’Veth, Viego, Sejuani
- 100: Lissandra, Galio, Aatrox, Graves, Sylas
Picks
- RNG: Fiora, Vi, Akali, Sivir, Yuumi
- 100: Renekton, Jarvan IV, Viktor, Seraphine, Senna
Summary: 100 Thieves whipped out the Senna-Seraphine botlane against RNG. This, however, did not stop from GALA’s Sivir from getting fed. The story was the same for Xiaohu’s Akali. 100 Thieves managed to find a favored fight in the midlane, with which they took the lead. Akali was strong, yes, but that didn’t mean that Abbedagge’s Viktor was weak.
100 stacked dragons, and soon they went for Baron Nashor. They had slain it, but RNG simply picked off all the players, rendering the buff moot. They repelled RNG’s siege attempt, but was unable to do it twice.
With this loss, LCS’ final hope in 100 Thieves were eliminated from Worlds.
Result: RNG win in 39:20 (RNG 16 – 10 100)
Gen.G eSports vs. 100 Thieves
Bans
- GEN: Kalista, Azir, Seraphine, Bel’Veth, Renekton
- 100: Aatrox, Caitlyn, Yuumi, Poppy, Jarvan IV
Picks
- GEN: Maokai, Graves, Sylas, Lucian, Nami
- 100: Sejuani, Viego, Viktor, Aphelios, Lulu
Summary: Gen.G simply looked superior in all aspects in this game. 100 Thieves were unable to play the game and were at the Koreans’ mercy for the entirety of the game. Even when GEN was taking down towers and even their Nexus, 100 Thieves could not do anything.
Result: GEN win in 25:11 (GEN 13 – 2 100)
CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Royal Never Give Up
Bans
- CFO: Lissandra, Sylas, Fiora, Graves, Akali
- RNG: Maokai, Caitlyn, Syndra, Nautilus, Renata Glasc
Picks
- CFO: Aatrox, Viego, Azir, Draven, Amumu
- RNG: Jax, Vi, Ahri, Lucian, Nami
Summary: CTBC Flying Oysters looked great in the early game, but GALA’s Lucian managed to get two triple kills in the laning phase. Gemini’s Viego quickly accumulated deaths, and RNG dominated the PCS team.
Result: RNG win in 31:46 (CFO 5 – 22 RNG)
Royal Never Give Up vs. Gen.G eSports
Bans
- RNG: Caitlyn, Yuumi, Nami, Sejuani, Poppy
- GEN: Aatrox, Lissandra, Fiora, Graves, Rell
Picks
- RNG: Gangplank, Maokai, Akali, Tristana, Blitzcrank
- GEN: Renekton, Trundle, Sylas, Aphelios, Renata Glasc
Summary: Another exciting game, both teams showed up mechanically. Peanut focused on playing boatside and it extremely paid off. The gold values in the early- to mid-game might have looked close, but it was all but. GALA had to be on the back foot this time, as his Tristana could not find any morsel of uselessness against Ruler’s Aphelios. Breathe did try to give his team some space to breathe (pun intended), but it was not enough. Gen.G took Baron, aced RNG, and forced a tiebreaker for first with this win.
Result: GEN win in 27:19 (RNG 6 – 15 GEN)
Gen.G eSports vs. Royal Never Give Up
Bans
- GEN: Lissandra, Fiora, Jax, Ryze, Gangplank
- RNG: Yuumi, Maokai, Aatrox, Renekton, Ornn
Picks
- GEN: Camille, Vi, Sylas, Aphelios, Lulu
- RNG: Sejuani, Viego, Galio, Lucian, Nami
Summary: This rematch had less action in it, perhaps RNG was wary of feeding Chovy and Ruler as they had just been dominated by the carries last game. All plays, when they happened, were started and ended by Gen.G. When they attempted Baron, RNG started a fight which led to their demise. This fight ended up with all Gen.G members at very low HP values, and all RNG members dead. Gen.G took first place in the group after beating the LPL team twice in a row.
Result: GEN win in 24:13 (GEN 20 – 2 RNG)
Final Standings
|Place
|Team
|Standing
|1.
|Gen.G Esports
|6-1
|2.
|Royal Never Give Up
|5-2
|3.
|100 Thieves
|1-5
|4.
|CTBC Flying Oyster
|1-5
Gen.G Esports and Royal Never Give Up will move on to the Worlds 2022 Knockout Stage. For the schedule of games, check out lolesports.com.