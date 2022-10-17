Worlds 2022 Group D Standings and Results

Worlds 2022 Group Stage Day 8 saw Group D do one final round robin before two of the four teams get eliminated. See the results of the matches between 100 Thieves, CTBC Flying Oyster, Gen.G, and Royal Never Give Up here.

Teams and Standings

Place Team Standing 1. Royal Never Give Up 3-0 2. Gen.G 2-1 3. CTBC Flying Oyster 1-2 4. 100 Thieves 0-3

Royal Never Give Up

Top: Chen “Breathe” Chen

Jungle: Yan “Wei” Yang-Wei

Mid: Li “Xiaohu” Yuan-Hao

Bot: Chen “GALA” Wei

Support: Shi “Ming” Sen-Ming

Gen.G Esports

Top: Choi “Doran” Hyeon-joon

Jungle: Han “Peanut” Wang-ho

Mid: Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon

Bot: Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Support: Son “Lehends” Si-woo

CTBC Flying Oyster

Top: Hsu “Rest” Shih-chieh

Jungle: Huang “Gemini” Chu-xuan

Mid: Chen “M1ssion” Hsiao-hsien

Bot: Chao “Shunn” Ying-shun

Support: Lin “Koala” Chih-chiang

100 Thieves

Top: Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho

Jungle: Can “Closer” Çelik

Mid: Felix “Abbedagge” Braun

Bot: Victor “FBI” Huang

Support: Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun

Worlds 2022 Group D Results and Summary

100 Thieves vs. CTBC Flying Oyster

Bans

100: Viego, Fiora, Maokai, Renekton, Poppy

CFO: Aatrox, Sylas, Yuumi, Miss Fortune, Karma

Picks

100: Sejuani, Bel’Veth, Azir, Kalista, Amumu

CFO: Gnar, Jarvan IV, Viktor, Caitlyn, Lux

Summary: This game was favored towards 100 Thieves from the start. They steadily grew their lead, and despite a little oopsie in the midgame, they still managed to wipe out CFO after they contested the Thieves’ Ocean Soul. FBI and huhi were integral to their win, from laning phase to objective control.

Result: 100 win in 31:39 (100 20 – 4 CFO)

CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Gen.G eSports

Bans

CFO: Sylas, Yuumi, Caitlyn, Ornn, Sejuani

GEN: Kalista, Aatrox, Draven, Viego, Lee Sin

Picks

CFO: Renekton, Maokai, Syndra, Varus, Leona

GEN: Gragas, Graves, Akali, Lucian, Nami

Summary: Unfortunately for CFO, they were not done getting pounded. Gen.G slammed them early game, but the Flying Oysters managed to find a couple kills here and there. The LCK team were simply just better and looking for kill angles, and after some time, CFO were already too weak to deal with all of Gen.G’s fed carries.

Result: GEN win in 26:10 (CFO 7 – 21 GEN)

Royal Never Give Up vs. 100 Thieves

Bans

RNG: Maokai, Azir, Bel’Veth, Viego, Sejuani

100: Lissandra, Galio, Aatrox, Graves, Sylas

Picks

RNG: Fiora, Vi, Akali, Sivir, Yuumi

100: Renekton, Jarvan IV, Viktor, Seraphine, Senna

Summary: 100 Thieves whipped out the Senna-Seraphine botlane against RNG. This, however, did not stop from GALA’s Sivir from getting fed. The story was the same for Xiaohu’s Akali. 100 Thieves managed to find a favored fight in the midlane, with which they took the lead. Akali was strong, yes, but that didn’t mean that Abbedagge’s Viktor was weak.

100 stacked dragons, and soon they went for Baron Nashor. They had slain it, but RNG simply picked off all the players, rendering the buff moot. They repelled RNG’s siege attempt, but was unable to do it twice.

With this loss, LCS’ final hope in 100 Thieves were eliminated from Worlds.

Result: RNG win in 39:20 (RNG 16 – 10 100)

Gen.G eSports vs. 100 Thieves

Bans

GEN: Kalista, Azir, Seraphine, Bel’Veth, Renekton

100: Aatrox, Caitlyn, Yuumi, Poppy, Jarvan IV

Picks

GEN: Maokai, Graves, Sylas, Lucian, Nami

100: Sejuani, Viego, Viktor, Aphelios, Lulu

Summary: Gen.G simply looked superior in all aspects in this game. 100 Thieves were unable to play the game and were at the Koreans’ mercy for the entirety of the game. Even when GEN was taking down towers and even their Nexus, 100 Thieves could not do anything.

Result: GEN win in 25:11 (GEN 13 – 2 100)

CTBC Flying Oyster vs. Royal Never Give Up

Bans

CFO: Lissandra, Sylas, Fiora, Graves, Akali

RNG: Maokai, Caitlyn, Syndra, Nautilus, Renata Glasc

Picks

CFO: Aatrox, Viego, Azir, Draven, Amumu

RNG: Jax, Vi, Ahri, Lucian, Nami

Summary: CTBC Flying Oysters looked great in the early game, but GALA’s Lucian managed to get two triple kills in the laning phase. Gemini’s Viego quickly accumulated deaths, and RNG dominated the PCS team.

Result: RNG win in 31:46 (CFO 5 – 22 RNG)

Royal Never Give Up vs. Gen.G eSports

Bans

RNG: Caitlyn, Yuumi, Nami, Sejuani, Poppy

GEN: Aatrox, Lissandra, Fiora, Graves, Rell

Picks

RNG: Gangplank, Maokai, Akali, Tristana, Blitzcrank

GEN: Renekton, Trundle, Sylas, Aphelios, Renata Glasc

Summary: Another exciting game, both teams showed up mechanically. Peanut focused on playing boatside and it extremely paid off. The gold values in the early- to mid-game might have looked close, but it was all but. GALA had to be on the back foot this time, as his Tristana could not find any morsel of uselessness against Ruler’s Aphelios. Breathe did try to give his team some space to breathe (pun intended), but it was not enough. Gen.G took Baron, aced RNG, and forced a tiebreaker for first with this win.

Result: GEN win in 27:19 (RNG 6 – 15 GEN)

Gen.G eSports vs. Royal Never Give Up

Bans

GEN: Lissandra, Fiora, Jax, Ryze, Gangplank

RNG: Yuumi, Maokai, Aatrox, Renekton, Ornn

Picks

GEN: Camille, Vi, Sylas, Aphelios, Lulu

RNG: Sejuani, Viego, Galio, Lucian, Nami

Summary: This rematch had less action in it, perhaps RNG was wary of feeding Chovy and Ruler as they had just been dominated by the carries last game. All plays, when they happened, were started and ended by Gen.G. When they attempted Baron, RNG started a fight which led to their demise. This fight ended up with all Gen.G members at very low HP values, and all RNG members dead. Gen.G took first place in the group after beating the LPL team twice in a row.

Result: GEN win in 24:13 (GEN 20 – 2 RNG)

Final Standings

Place Team Standing 1. Gen.G Esports 6-1 2. Royal Never Give Up 5-2 3. 100 Thieves 1-5 4. CTBC Flying Oyster 1-5

Gen.G Esports and Royal Never Give Up will move on to the Worlds 2022 Knockout Stage. For the schedule of games, check out lolesports.com.