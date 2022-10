Worlds 2022 Group Stage First Round Robin Matches, Stats

The League of Legends 2022 World Championship Play-Ins have concluded. Worlds 2022 will proceed with the Group Stage, where 4 groups of 4 teams fight for advancement to the quarterfinals.

The teams in each group and their respective region and seedings are as follows:

Group A

T1 (LCK #2)

Cloud9 (LCS #1)

Fnatic (LEC #3)

EDward Gaming (LPL #3)

Group B

DAMWON Gaming KIA (LCK #3)

G2 Esports (LEC #2)

JD Gaming (LPL #1)

Evil Geniuses (LCS #3)

Group C

GAM Esports (VN #1)

Rogue (LEC #1)

Top Esports (LPL #2)

DRX (LCK #4)

Group D

100 Thieves (LCS #2)

CTBC Flying Oyster (PCS #1)

Gen.G (LCK #1)

Royal Never Give Up (LPL #4)

From the Play-In Stage, the teams that qualified were Fnatic, Evil Geniuses, DRX, and Royal Never Give Up. Each group will play a double round robin within, and each match is a best of 1. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, and the bottom two teams are eliminated.

Worlds 2022 Group Stage First Round Robin

Cloud9 vs. Fnatic

Bans

C9: Graves, Trundle, Caitlyn, Leona, Renekton

FNC: Aatrox, Olaf, Yuumi, Sylas, Viktor

Picks

C9: Fiora, Sejuani, LeBlanc, Miss Fortune, Nautilus

FNC: Ornn, Maokai, Azir, Aphelios, Renata Glasc

Result: FNC win in 32:23 (C9 6 – 15 FNC)

G2 Esports vs. DWG KIA

Bans

G2: Aatrox, Maokai, Varus, Fiora, Nautilus

DK: Sylas, Sejuani, Senna, LeBlanc, Akali

Picks

G2: Ornn, Jarvan IV, Seraphine, Caitlyn, Lux

DK: Camille, Graves, Azir, Jhin, Leona

Result: DK win in 32:27 (G2 7 – 17 DK)

CTBC Flying Oyster vs. 100 Thieves

Bans

CFO: Yuumi, Sylas, Seraphine, Leona, Braum

100: Caitlyn, Maokai, Tristana, Nautilus, Alistar

Picks

CFO: Aatrox, Viego, Viktor, Kai’Sa, Rell

100: Fiora, Sejuani, Akali, Miss Fortune, Amumu

Result: CFO win in 31:51 (CFO 16 – 9 100)

JD Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

Bans

JDG: Maokai, Akali, Ornn, Sylas, Mordekaiser

EG: Caitlyn, Aatrox, Bel’Veth, Taliyah, Leona

Picks

JDG: Sejuani, Viego, Azir, Aphelios, Thresh

EG: Gangplank, Graves, Viktor, Varus, Tahm Kench

Result: JDG win in 29:46 (JDG 24 – 14 EG)

T1 vs. Edward Gaming

Bans

T1: LeBlanc, Maokai, Graves, Renekton, Jarvan IV

EDG: Caitlyn, Sejuani, Aatrox, Kennen, Poppy

Picks

T1: Fiora, Lee Sin, Akali, Sivir, Yuumi

EDG: Ornn, Vi, Azir, Kalista, Renata Glasc

Result: T1 win in 22:51 (T1 18 – 6 EDG)

Gen.G eSports vs. Royal Never Give Up

Bans

GEN: Viego, Fiora, Tristana, Nautilus, Kai’Sa

RNG: Caitlyn, Yuumi, Sejuani, Kalista, Nilah

Picks

GEN: Aatrox, Poppy, Azir, Singed, Senna

RNG: Jax, Graves, Lissandra, Aphelios, Leona

Result: RNG win in 30:08 (GEN 5 – 14 RNG)

Rogue vs. DRX

Bans

RGE: Sylas, Aatrox, Kalista, Fiora, Nautilus

DRX: Jarvan IV, Caitlyn, Yuumi, LeBlanc, Renekton

Picks

RGE: Maokai, Trundle, Azir, Lucian, Nami

DRX: Sejuani, Lee Sin, Akali, Miss Fortune, Amumu

Result: RGE win in 36:09 (RGE 20 – 10 DRX)

Evil Geniuses vs. G2 Esports

Bans

EG: Aatrox, Caitlyn, Swain, Renata Glasc, Darius

G2: Yuumi, Akali, Kalista, Azir, Graves

Picks

EG: Maokai, Nidalee, Sett, Varus, Tahm Kench

G2: Fiora, Sejuani, Sylas, Aphelios, Rell

Result: G2 win in 27:34 (EG 2 – 19 G2)

Fnatic vs. T1

Bans

FNC: Caitlyn, Fiora, LeBlanc, Trundle, Hecarim

T1: Maokai, Sejuani, Yuumi, Pyke, Kalista

Picks

FNC: Aatrox, Poppy, Azir, Lucian, Nami

T1: Jax, Viego, Akali, Aphelios, Thresh

Result: FNC win in 29:13 (FNC 19 – 7 T1)

Edward Gaming vs. Cloud9

Bans

EDG: Varus, Maokai, Graves, Trundle, Nautilus

C9: Caitlyn, Yuumi, Sejuani, Lucian, Kalista

Picks

EDG: Aatrox, Poppy, Azir, Jinx, Thresh

C9: Fiora, Xin Zhao, Viktor, Aphelios, Tahm Kench

Result: EDG win in 28:31 (EDG 15 – 4 C9)

Top Esports vs. GAM Esports

Bans

TES: Nocturne, Viktor, Aatrox, Ryze, Renekton

GAM: Sylas, Caitlyn, Maokai, Azir, Akali

Picks

TES: Gnar, Poppy, Ahri, Sivir, Yuumi

GAM: Jax, Sejuani, Syndra, Tristana, Rell

Result: TES win in 24:51 (TES 23 – 6 GAM)

DWG KIA vs. JD Gaming

Bans

DK: LeBlanc, Jax, Sejuani, Gragas, Amumu

JDG: Nidalee, Aatrox, Yuumi, Camille, Gangplank

Picks

DK: Renekton, Maokai, Taliyah, Varus, Renata Glasc

JDG: Ornn, Graves, Azir, Kai’Sa, Rell

Result: JDG win in 36:53 (DK 11 – 18 JDG)

GAM Esports vs. Rogue

Bans

GAM: Azir, Yuumi, Maokai, Amumu, Renata Glasc

RGE: Aatrox, Caitlyn, Sejuani, Fiora, Trundle

Picks

GAM: Camille, Graves, Viktor, Varus, Tahm Kench

RGE: Ornn, Jarvan IV, Orianna, Kalista, Soraka

Result: RGE win in 37:39 (GAM 5 – 14 RGE)

100 Thieves vs. Gen.G eSports

Bans

100: Sejuani, Caitlyn, Yuumi, Lucian, Nilah

GEN: Graves, Kalista, Maokai, Varus, Nautilus

Picks

100: Aatrox, Poppy, Taliyah, Miss Fortune, Leona

GEN: Camille, Trundle, Azir, Aphelios, Renata Glasc

Result: GEN win in 29:29 (100 8 – 17 GEN)

Edward Gaming vs. Fnatic

Bans

EDG: Graves, Maokai, Viego, Amumu, Pyke

FNC: Aatrox, Caitlyn, Sejuani, Trundle, Gnar

Picks

EDG: Gragas, Lee Sin, Viktor, Sivir, Yuumi

FNC: Ornn, Poppy, Azir, Kalista, Renata Glasc

Result: EDG win in 36:41 (EDG 19 – 9 FNC)

Cloud9 vs. T1

Bans

C9: Caitlyn, Fiora, Graves, Thresh, Nautilus

T1: Yuumi, Sejuani, Maokai, Renata Glasc, Tahm Kench

Picks

C9: Jax, Poppy, Azir, Tristana, Leona

T1: Aatrox, Viego, Lissandra, Kai’Sa, Alistar

Result: T1 win in 25:00 (C9 3 – 18 T1)

Royal Never Give Up vs. CTBC Flying Oyster

Bans

RNG: Maokai, Caitlyn, Azir, Rell, Renekton

CFO: Sylas, Graves, Aatrox, Thresh, Renata Glasc

Picks

RNG: Fiora, Viego, Lissandra, Aphelios, Sett

CFO: Kennen, Poppy, Viktor, Tristana, Amumu

Result: RNG win in 29:24 (RNG 21 – 6 CFO)

DRX vs. Top Esports

Bans

DRX: Poppy, Sejuani, Renekton, Viego, Lee Sin

TES: Aatrox, Yuumi, Maokai, Heimerdinger, Ornn

Picks

DRX: Gnar, Graves, Sylas, Caitlyn, Braum

TES: Jax, Vi, Azir, Draven, Nautilus

Result: DRX win in 30:05 (DRX 15 – 2 TES)

JD Gaming vs. G2 Esports

Bans

JDG: Senna, Maokai, Sejuani, Gnar, Pyke

G2: Azir, Aatrox, Kai’Sa, Akali, Bel’Veth

Picks

JDG: Renekton, Viego, Taliyah, Sivir, Yuumi

G2: Darius, Graves, Sylas, Seraphine, Alistar

Result: JDG win in 34:40 (JDG 15 – 15 G2)

Rogue vs. Top Esports

Bans

RGE: Sylas, Draven, Aatrox, Aphelios, Tristana

TES: Yuumi, Lucian, Caitlyn, Renata Glasc, Jarvan IV

Picks

RGE: Maokai, Lee Sin, Viktor, Kalista, Rakan

TES: Gnar, Trundle, Azir, Varus, Leona

Result: RGE win in 33:37 (RGE 18 – 6 TES)

DWG KIA vs. Evil Geniuses

Bans

DK: Akali, Graves, Maokai, Viego, Bel’Veth

EG: Caitlyn, Yuumi, Aatrox, Poppy, Camille

Picks

DK: Jayce, Lee Sin, Azir, Aphelios, Renata Glasc

EG: Sejuani, Hecarim, Sylas, Ezreal, Bard

Result: DK win in 29:28 (DK 12 – 8 EG)

100 Thieves vs. Royal Never Give Up

Bans

100: Fiora, Lissandra, Galio, Lucian, Varus

RNG: Yuumi, Maokai, Azir, LeBlanc, Sylas

Picks

100: Aatrox, Viego, Taliyah, Aphelios, Leona

RNG: Jax, Graves, Akali, Kai’Sa, Amumu

Result: RNG win in 26:56 (100 4 – 17 RNG)

Gen.G eSports vs. CTBC Flying Oyster

Bans

GEN: Maokai, Viego, Graves, Nautilus, Draven

CFO: Yuumi, Sylas, Aatrox, Ornn, Akali

Picks

GEN: Sejuani, Hecarim, Ahri, Caitlyn, Lux

CFO: Renekton, Lee Sin, Syndra, Kalista, Pyke

Result: GEN win in 39:20 (GEN 25 – 10 CFO)

GAM Esports vs. DRX

Bans

GAM: Azir, Caitlyn, Maokai, Renata Glasc, Aphelios

DRX: Sejuani, Yuumi, Aatrox, Camille, Syndra

Picks

GAM: Jax, Graves, Taliyah, Kai’Sa, Leona

DRX: Ornn, Kindred, Sylas, Tristana, Rell

Result: DRX win in 23:26 (GAM 6 – 15 DRX)

Worlds 2022 Group Stage Standing

After this first round robin, the standings for Worlds 2022 Group Stage are now this:

The #Worlds2022 Group Stage standings after the first round robin! pic.twitter.com/TuuhEbVzOI — LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 11, 2022

Groups A, B, and D all have the Chinese representatives from the LPL leading them, with both JDG and RNG being undefeated. Group C however, is the outlier. LEC’s Rogue is on top of this group, and with no losses at that.

LCS teams finished the first round robin at 0-9. All three representatives sit at the bottom of their respective groups.

Worlds 2022 Group Stage Stats

The shortest game is the match between T1 and EDward Gaming that lasted only under 23 minutes. The longest game, on the other hand, is Gen.G vs CFO at 39:20. The game with the

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, T1’s superstar midlaner, also played his 100th Worlds game during this round robin.

Junglers lead the KDA stats – JDG’s Seo “Kanavi” Jin-hyeok had the most kills in the game while on his Viego against Evil Geniuses. Yan “Wei” Yangwei of RNG has the highest KDA record so far, sitting at 10/1/32. He is only a little above his AD Carry Chen “GALA” Wei, who has a record of 19/1/21 across all of Worlds 2022 Group Stage.

