The New Orleans Pelicans can’t wait to see Zion Williamson pulverize defenders in the regular season again. Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season because of a foot injury, but is now all set to lead the way for the Pelicans, who, despite not having the former Duke Blue Devils manchild in the last campaign, managed to make the cut in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Zion Williamson offered a glimpse of what he could do in the coming season when he seemingly dominated the training camp Tuesday. Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. even went as far as comparing Williamson to a steel ball meant to destroy massive infrastructures, saying that ” he [Williamson] looks like the same wrecking ball we all know and love”, via Brian Wacker of the New York Post.

Zion Williamson is still just 22 years old and he is about to remind basketball fans again how dominant he could be when healthy. Over his first two seasons in the league, Williamson averaged 25.7 points per game on 61.0 effective field goal shooting percentage, while also grabbing 7.0 rebounds and dishing out 3.2 assists per game.

There are new guys on the Pelicans roster that weren’t around the last time Zion Williamson saw action, so there will be a window of adjustments expected of the former first-overall pick. The Pelicans are hoping it would not take long before Williamson develops chemistry with his teammates and shake off the rusts following a long layoff.

The Pelicans, who averaged 109.3 points per game last season, will kick off their 2022-23 schedule on the road against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 19.