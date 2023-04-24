For the first time in 15 years, Wrexham will be back in the English Football League. The gigantic win yesterday was one thing, but owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s reactions were another. And we can see that thanks to one Paul Rudd.

In a video shared on Reynolds’ social media accounts, he and McElhenney embrace and share a moment from a press box as the time expired, the final whistle blows and the crowd rushed the field. He gave credit to Rudd for filming it, which only adds to the poignancy of this moment.

Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it. 🎥: Paul Rudd cc: @wrexham_afc – @RMcElhenney pic.twitter.com/pVCYOHyKoC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2023

The Welsh football club has been around since 1864 (it’s the oldest club in Wales), but this past weekend’s win was a huge milestone for the club as Wrexham’s 3-1 win over Boreham Wood will move them from National League (a semi-professional league) to League Two (a professional league and the fourth-tier of English football).

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (as RR McReynolds Company LLC) have served as owners of the football club since February 2021. A documentary series about them and their football club-buying journey was released called Welcome to Wrexham on FX. Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, with Deadpool 3 on the horizon and a recent cameo in the Chris Evans, Ana de Arams-led Ghosted for Apple TV+. He has recently been a fixture over at Netflix, starring in the time-traveling adventure film The Adam Project — once again collaborating with Free Guy director Shawn Levy — as well as Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. More recently, he starred in the holiday film Spirited alongside Will Farrell for Apple.