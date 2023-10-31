Aryna Sabalenka's memorable year just got better. The reigning World No. 1 surpassed $20 million in career earnings after she beat Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1 in the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun this weekend. Sabalanka beat Sakkari in just 74 minutes.

Aryna Sabalenka became just the 24th player in WTA history to surpass $20 million in career prize money, per Tennis.com's John Berkok.

Sabalanka joined her contemporaries Naomi Osaka (No. 21: $21,177,252), Iga Swiatek ($21,514,763), Elina Svitolina (No. 16: $22,876,442), and Karolina Pliskova (No. 11: $25,356,224) in WTA's top 24 career earners.

Serena Williams, arguably the greatest professional female tennis player ever, tops the list with a whopping $94,816,730 in career prize money. Her sister Venus Williams is a far second with $42,595,397 in career earnings.

Aryna Sabalenka entered the 2023 WTA Finals with $19,729,563 in total career prize money. She earned $326,000 after beating Maria Sakkari on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Sabalenka also became just the second player in WTA history born in 1998 or later to reach the $20 million mark.

2023 has been a banner year for Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina in three sets in the 2023 Australian Open final. It was the former's first Grand Slam title. Sabalenka eventually earned WTA's World No. 1 ranking after Iga Swiatek lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the 2023 US Open. No less than 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic congratulated her shortly afterward.

It seemed Aryna Sabalenka was about to win her second career Grand Slam title last month. She beat Coco Gauff in the first set of the US Open final 6-2 before losing the next two sets. Consequently, Gauff won her first career Grand Slam on her home soil.

Nevertheless, it's still been an epic year for Aryna Sabalenka. She's now one of WTA's top career earners. At just 25 years old, Sabalenka will achieve more tennis milestones and earn big paychecks in the next several years.