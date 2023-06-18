West Virginia basketball will not have Bob Huggins as head coach of the team for at least the 2023-24 college basketball season after the long-time Mountaineers mentor announced that he's withdrawing from the role following his shocking DUI incident, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

BREAKING: West Virginia Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins has informed his team that he won’t be coaching them this season, following last night’s DUI incident, source told @stadium. Staff members and coaches were in tears as Huggins delivered the news around 9 pm ET, source told… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 18, 2023

As mentioned in Goodman's report, it remains unknown who will be handling the head-coaching duties for the Mountaineers in the upcoming season. Assistant coaches Ron Everhart, Josh Eilert, and DerMarr Johnson could be candidates to serve on an interim basis.

Bob Huggins was arrested Friday night in Pittsburgh over a DUI charge. He reportedly had an alcohol content of 0.21 percent in his blood, which was more than double Pennsylvania's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

While he's only stepping away from coaching West Virginia basketball for a season per Goodman's report, it's also possible that he's already coached his last game for the Mountaineers. After all, his arrest in Pittsburgh was his second in relation to DUI. It can be remembered that he was also arrested for the same charge back in 2004 when he was still coaching the Cincinnati Bearcats.

There were also the controversial anti-gay and anti-transgender comments Bob Huggins made during an appearance on a Cincinnati radio show last May, which he had since apologized for. Huggins got a three-game suspension for the next season for his insensitive remarks. Between his conduct on that radio show and his latest DUI arrest, it's not that hard to imagine that West Virginia basketball is now preparing to look for the next permanent head coach of the program.