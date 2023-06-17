Bob Huggins' future as the head coach of the West Virginia basketball team is very much in question after he was arrested on Friday night in Pittsburgh on charges of a DUI. Stunning new details have emerged about Huggins' arrest in a police report, which revealed the West Virginia coach's blood alcohol content level to be 0.21 percent, which is more than twice Pennsylvania's legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to Leslie Rubin of Eyewitness News.

Additionally, Huggins had empty beer cans in a trash bag next to him in his passenger side floorboard, as well as more beer cans in his trunk.

The West Virginia coach was arrested after Pittsburgh police observed a black SUV blocking traffic with a shredded tire and the driver's side door open.

Police pulled Huggins over after they noticed him having trouble maneuvering his SUV. Huggins was unable to tell police where he was, how his tire got shredded or how he got where he was.

It's the second time that Huggins has been arrested for a DUI, with the first instance occurring in 2004 during a recruiting trip for the Cincinnati basketball team.

It's also the second time Huggins has been in the public eye for the wrong reasons recently, as he came under fire for using an anti-gay slur during an appearance on a Cincinnati radio station back in May.

Huggins received a salary reduction and was suspended for three games.

West Virginia, outraged by his behavior, basically gave him no security beyond one year on his contract.

The University said the following in a statement on Saturday morning, “We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete.”