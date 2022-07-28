WWE 2K22 Locker Codes – Check out the latest WWE 2K22 Locker Codes here
WWE 2K22 Locker Codes are strings of letters and numbers you can input in the game’s MyFACTION game mode to unlock packs and cards. In this WWE 2K22 Guide, we’re going to update you with the latest locker codes that get released. We’ll also be keeping a neat list of all expired locker codes, just in case you think we may have missed any locker codes. So, without further ado:
WWE 2K22 Locker Codes – All Active Locker Codes for MyFACTION
|Locker Code
|Reward
|Expiry
|SUMMERPARTY22
|2x Prime Time Series I Packs
|Until July 31, 2022
|WWESUPERCARDS8
|Emerald Drew McIntyre
Emerald Sasha Banks
Gold Randy Orton
2 Emerald Contracts
|ACTIVE
|YOUCOMPLETEDGM
|Emerald Manager Triple H
|ACTIVE
|NOFLYZONE
|65 Emerald Drew Gulak
|ACTIVE
|HELLINACELL
|2x Superstar Series Packs
1x Silver Fighting Spirit Sideplate
|EXPIRED
|MONEYINTHEBANK
|Steel Titans Series 1 Pack
|EXPIRED
|WWEHIAC2022
|Signature Series pack
|EXPIRED
We’ll keep on updating this list as more locker codes get revealed. These locker codes are available in the game as well as they will be revealed to you as a reward for completing content. The YOUCOMPLETEDGM code is awarded when you complete a single session of MyGM of any length, while NOFLYZONE is given to you when you complete the game’s Tutorial Mode. Either way, you don’t need to actually complete these game modes. You can use the locker codes any time. The Emerald Manager Triple H gives a nice boost to your Powerhouses, while the 65 Emerald Drew Gulak is a nice addition to your faction as it’s more than likely that his stats are higher than your starter cards. But of course, if you’re reading this right now, you would probably have your deluxe edition cards on your roster already, with your 70-something nWo cards, with the 76 Emerald Hollywood Hogan, and the pre-order 76 Emerald Undertaker MyFACTION cards leading the charge.
Just for the SummerSlam weekend, the locker code SUMMERPARTY22 has been added. This code expires on July 31, 2022, just as when SummerSlam wraps up.
The first batch of new cards unlockable with Locker Codes came when Season 8 of Supercard rolled around. The code WWESUPERCARDS8 unlocked three Supercard-themed Superstars: Emerald Drew McIntyre, Emerald Sasha Banks, and Gold Randy Orton.
After the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and right in time for the release of version 1.14 patch and the Stand Back Pack DLC, a new code HELLINACELL came out that gave out two Superstar Packs and Sideplate, which adds more variety in players’ rosters in MyFACTION.
The Stand Back Pack came alongside free MyFACTION Cards, and so did Clowning Around Pack, and finally the Whole Dam Pack, too. WWE hasn’t given us a lot of new Locker Room Codes since then, though, which is very disappointing.
