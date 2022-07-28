WWE 2K22 Locker Codes are strings of letters and numbers you can input in the game’s MyFACTION game mode to unlock packs and cards. In this WWE 2K22 Guide, we’re going to update you with the latest locker codes that get released. We’ll also be keeping a neat list of all expired locker codes, just in case you think we may have missed any locker codes. So, without further ado:

WWE 2K22 Locker Codes – All Active Locker Codes for MyFACTION

Locker Code Reward Expiry SUMMERPARTY22 2x Prime Time Series I Packs Until July 31, 2022 WWESUPERCARDS8 Emerald Drew McIntyre

Emerald Sasha Banks

Gold Randy Orton

2 Emerald Contracts ACTIVE

YOUCOMPLETEDGM Emerald Manager Triple H ACTIVE NOFLYZONE 65 Emerald Drew Gulak ACTIVE HELLINACELL 2x Superstar Series Packs

1x Silver Fighting Spirit Sideplate EXPIRED MONEYINTHEBANK Steel Titans Series 1 Pack EXPIRED WWEHIAC2022

Signature Series pack EXPIRED

We’ll keep on updating this list as more locker codes get revealed. These locker codes are available in the game as well as they will be revealed to you as a reward for completing content. The YOUCOMPLETEDGM code is awarded when you complete a single session of MyGM of any length, while NOFLYZONE is given to you when you complete the game’s Tutorial Mode. Either way, you don’t need to actually complete these game modes. You can use the locker codes any time. The Emerald Manager Triple H gives a nice boost to your Powerhouses, while the 65 Emerald Drew Gulak is a nice addition to your faction as it’s more than likely that his stats are higher than your starter cards. But of course, if you’re reading this right now, you would probably have your deluxe edition cards on your roster already, with your 70-something nWo cards, with the 76 Emerald Hollywood Hogan, and the pre-order 76 Emerald Undertaker MyFACTION cards leading the charge.

Just for the SummerSlam weekend, the locker code SUMMERPARTY22 has been added. This code expires on July 31, 2022, just as when SummerSlam wraps up.

Locker code alert 🚨 Use this code for the following SuperCard-themed MyFACTION cards: 🟢 Emerald Drew McIntyre

🟢 Emerald Sasha Banks

🟡 Gold Randy Orton Available while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/jn2XJ6QvaK — WWE SuperCard (@WWESuperCard) April 8, 2022

The first batch of new cards unlockable with Locker Codes came when Season 8 of Supercard rolled around. The code WWESUPERCARDS8 unlocked three Supercard-themed Superstars: Emerald Drew McIntyre, Emerald Sasha Banks, and Gold Randy Orton.

After the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and right in time for the release of version 1.14 patch and the Stand Back Pack DLC, a new code HELLINACELL came out that gave out two Superstar Packs and Sideplate, which adds more variety in players’ rosters in MyFACTION.

The Stand Back Pack came alongside free MyFACTION Cards, and so did Clowning Around Pack, and finally the Whole Dam Pack, too. WWE hasn’t given us a lot of new Locker Room Codes since then, though, which is very disappointing.

For more WWE 2K22 guides, you can check out here. And if you’re not yet convinced, you can check out our WWE 2K22 review here.