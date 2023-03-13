Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

MyFACTION returns in WWE 2K23 and with it is the ability to redeem locker codes for free packs and cards. In this article, we will be listing all of the locker codes that are available in WWE 2K23, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

WWE 2K23 MyFACTION Locker Codes

Here are all of the known WWE 2K23 MyFACTION Locker Codes released by WWE 2K:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY UPUPDOWNDOWN Emeral Tyler Breeze (Manager Series)

Note: A reward for completing MyGM Mode Does not Expire

EXPIRED:

CODE REWARD EXPIRY

That’s all of the WWE 2K23 MyFACTION Locker Codes for now.

MyFACTION is a new game mode that was introduced in WWE 2K22 and returns in WWE 2K23. MyFACTION is similar to its NBA 2K brethren MyTEAM, where players get to form a collection of wrestlers in the form of cards. These cards represent playable wrestlers that players can use in the game mode. Sometimes, cards represent versions of wrestlers that are not available in other game modes of the game, making them chase cards for collectors.

With MyFACTION now an online multiplayer game mode, there’s more incentive for players to earn better quality and rarer wrestler and manager cards. Don’t miss your chance to add strong cards to your faction through the locker codes as well as the freebies from the Icon and Deluxe editions.

How to redeem MyFACTION Locker Codes

It’s easy to redeem MyFACTION Locker Codes. You only need to navigate through a couple of menus. Do note that an active internet connection is required to access MyFACTION mode.

From the main menu, open the MyFACTION Hub On the Home Page, find “Locker Codes” and open it. You will find this on the right side of the page. From here, you can type in the WWE 2K23 locker codes you wish to redeem. Codes are not case-sensitive.

We hope that this article has been useful to you. For more about WWE 2K23, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.