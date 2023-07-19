WWE 2K23 Patch 1.13 is here, and in our patch notes for this update, we talk about all of the important changes that arrived to the game ahead of the launch of the Revel in Wyatt DLC, one of the most awaited downloadable content for the entire game.

Ahead of the Revel in Wyatt DLC Pack, the fourth of five DLC Packs, Visual Concepts and 2K Sports have released the latest patch for WWE 2K23. More stability and bug squashing were described in the official patch notes, although this one should be extra special thanks to the added attention given to Community Creations and online matches – two aspects of the game that many fans have been asking for fixes for a long time now since launch. Now that these have been given attention, there should be better stability for playing online matches in all game modes, as well as overall stability for any custom superstars, arenas, and assets you're downloading from the internet.

While the stars of the moment for this release are Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy, fan-favorite Sami Zayn is also getting a much-needed update in this patch. In WWE 2K23 Patch 1.13, Sami Zayn gets his old entrance theme back, complete with a new template for his entrance motion. This should reflect his current in-ring persona better.

More polish to other superstars and other aspects of the game have also been mentioned by Visual Concepts and 2K Sports, but they did not give any specific details for some of these items. For more information, check out the full list below.

WWE 2K23 version 1.13 Patch Notes

GENERAL

Polish updates for multiple WWE Superstars

Various stability improvements

Added support for Revel with Wyatt DLC pack

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns related to the Mandible Claw 2 move

Addressed reported concerns related to the tag team finisher not displaying

Addressed reported concerns of rendering issues that would arise after getting pinned while using the rapid pin mini-game

Addressed reported concerns related to title belts missing during certain entrances.

Addressed reported concerns related to adjusting controller assignments during elimination match types

ONLINE

Online stability improvements

Community Creations stability improvements

CREATE

Addressed reported concerns related to display problems for the RAW Women's title when custom side plates were used.

UNIVERSE

Improved Overall Stability

MyGM

AI players tougher on ‘Hard’ difficulty level (requires new save for full effect)

AUDIO

Added Sami Zayn’s “Worlds Apart” theme song to Create An Entrance

MyFACTION

Patch 1.14 to follow and include additional card assets

WWE 2K23 Patch 1.13 follows up on the meaty Patch 1.10 that shows Visual Concepts' commitment to continue rolling out improvements to the game outside of DLCs throughout the lifespan of the game. Given that WWE 2K23 only has one more DLC left, however, we're about to find out just how long Visual Concepts will continue supporting the game, as we didn't get a lot of updates anymore for WWE 2K22 last year when its last batch of DLC was released. Hopefully, with AEW Fight Forever around, Visual Concepts will feel a little bit more pressured to get more content out while we wait for the release of WWE 2K24 next year. But even if they don't, Visual Concepts has already shown great growth compared to last year in terms of post-launch fixes and content.