Sami Zayn is getting some love in the upcoming update that arrives alongside the release of WWE 2K23's next DLC pack, Revel in Wyatt.

WWE 2K23 DLC Revel in Wyatt is expected to arrive on July 19, 2023. It will add six new characters to the game's roster on top of the original five characters promised at the time of the game's launch. Now, even more additional content is being added to the game as part of the DLC, which is starting to become par for the course for Visual Concepts and 2K Sports when it comes to their latest WWE 2K game.

As revealed in the latest #WWE2KShowdown live stream, Sami Zayn's “Worlds Apart” theme song is returning to WWE 2K23 as part of the next update. Fans would know that WWE 2K23 launched with Sami's newer “This Is It” theme song from his time as a conspiracy-spouting heel. But now, Sami has turned face again and has been using his older babyface theme song once again on TV, which makes the current version of Sami in the video game obsolete. This update will allow players to update their entrance with the correct music from now on without having to rely on community creations or using mods and hacks for the same effect.

This is in no way a large update that adds a whole new layer of content for the game, but it's still great to see Visual Concepts and 2K Sports putting in the effort in making fans happier with content updates such as this. This very low lift update required very little resources from them to enact, but the amount of love they're giving to the fans with this very simple gesture makes it a no brainer to do. Now, if they could only follow this up with more updates that will make other wrestlers more up-to-date to their current versions…