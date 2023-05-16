Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The latest WWE 2K23 patch, Patch 1.10, adds two new characters, free to everyone who has a copy of the game, as well as a returning fan-favorite feature, along with gameplay updates, bug fixes, and balancing.

Candice LeRae and Mia Yim join WWE 2K23 Roster

Two characters: Candice LeRae and Mia Yim, join the WWE 2K23 roster, free of charge. The two women wrestlers have been rumored to be added to the game, and now they arrive ahead of the upcoming DLC Pack, Pretty Sweet Pack, on the traditional patch before the DLC launch. Both Candice LeRae and Mia Yim will immediately be playable as soon as players update their copies of the game to version 1.10.

Candice LeRae joins as a Cruiserweight Striker with a 78 OVR rating. 2K adding Candice might mean that WWE really is seriously considering having The Way come together again, especially now that former NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell has just been called up to the main roster. Expect The Way faction entrance to become available in a future update.

Meanwhile, “Michin” Mia Yim will probably be compatible with the OC as well, as it wouldn’t make sense for Visual Concepts to release her right before the release of her stablemates without making sure that she will fit in right with them. Mia Yim joins as a Cruiserweight Striker with a 79 OVR rating.

Patch 1.10 Has a returning Fan-Favorite Feature

Patch 1.10 also sees the return of the Tired Finishers feature which makes wrestlers behave differently later on in a match when a tired version of the finisher is available. Some of the finishers that have this enabled include Sweet Chin Music and Pedigree. This definitely adds to the game’s immersion and heightens the drama in matches played out in the game. The feature makes use of the new Fatigue System in WWE 2K23, and will automatically be enabled when players update to the latest version. It appears that this feature cannot be turned off unless players can turn off the Fatigue System altogether.

WWE 2K23 version 1.10 Patch Notes

#WWE2K23 Patch 1.10 is LIVE!

♦️Mia Yim & Candice LeRae are playable Superstars

♦️Created Championship names will now appear during in-game entrances

♦️Superstars that win the Rumble in Universe will now be booked in a title match at WrestleMania

Players can find the complete patch notes below:

GENERAL

Added Mia Yim and Candice LeRae as playable Superstars

GAMEPLAY

Addressed reported concerns where Superstars might warp or clip

Addressed reported concerns of reversals not triggering

Addressed reported concerns of managers not appearing for Player 2

Addressed reported concerns of users being unable to perform the Tombstone Piledriver

Addressed reported concerns of users ending up in an infinite run

Addressed reported concerns of jittering when breaking out of entrances

Addressed reported concerns of running springboards not connecting

Addressed reported concerns of limb damage not being accurate

Adjusted AI navigation

Addressed reported concerns involving Zoey Stark’s running knee when performed at ringside

An attacker will now properly fall through the top of The Cell during Suplex City

Diving attacks on the announcers’ table can now be interrupted before the attacker climbs the top rope

Adjusted the breakout timing on Leg Sweep 2

Re-implemented exhausted Finishers using the new Fatigue system

ONLINE

Improved stability in online matches

Improved overall experience when joining a session or accepting an invite

Improved overall experience with Community Creations uploads and downloads

Improved stability when using customized content in online matches

Improved experience when resetting teams or participants in online lobbies

CREATE

Improved stability within multiple Create modes

Addressed reported concerns with the video preview within Create-an-Entrance

Addressed reported concerns related to applying images, patterns, and movies in Create-an-Arena

Created Championship names will now appear during in-game entrances

Addressed reported concerns of the color picker freezing in Create-a-Superstar

Improved overall consistency when creating custom arenas

UNIVERSE

Improved overall stability

Addressed reported concerns of certain trios transitioning to tag Create-a-Victory

Addressed reported concerns where deleting shows caused issues with Rivalry action

Addressed reported concerns of the Rivalry actions menu appearing blank when editing an in-progress show

Superstars that win the Royal Rumble will now properly be booked in a title match at Wrestlemania

Naturally occurring managers will now properly appear on the match card

MyGM

Addressed formatting when playing in Arabic

Addressed reported concerns of title belts not appearing consistently during entrances

Addressed reported concerns of display issues when using Contract Negotiation Power

Added trophy silhouettes in Career Standing to make it easier to see how close a player is to getting to 10

Improved presentation of Rivalry level increase

Addressed reported concerns of official tag team partners not having good chemistry at all times

Addressed reported concerns of a crash when participating in a Season with a full roster of Created Superstars

MyFACTION

General fixes and improvements

MyRISE

General fixes and improvements

AUDIO

Updated Dana Brooke’s entrance music

WWE 2K23 Patch 1.10 is definitely a beefy update, and players might need to allot some time to download the patch before heading back to the squared circle. Another quick, small, update will also be coming out tomorrow when the Pretty Sweet Pack comes out to add the OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson), and Tiffany Stratton to the game.