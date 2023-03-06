We finally have the details of the upcoming WWE 2K23 DLC Packs, with the wrestlers coming out post-launch, and when the release date will be. Check out which WWE wrestlers you can expect to be added to the WWE 2K23 roster later this year after the game comes out.

WWE 2K23 DLC Wrestlers: DLC Packs, Release Dates, and Details

WWE 2K23 is coming out just in schedule on March 17, 2023, debuting with 201 playable wrestlers. This includes a lot of wrestlers appearing in the game either for the first time in WWE 2K history or returning after being absent from the WWE 2K22 roster. Thankfully, there is planned DLC content coming out post-launch that will add over two dozen more wrestlers to the game, including some wrestlers we noticed were seemingly snubbed until today. Here are the WWE 2K23 DLC packs with the wrestlers in each pack and when the release dates for these packs will be.

Steiner Row Pack – April 19, 2023 Scott Steiner*

Rick Steiner*

Top Dolla*

Ashante Adonis*

B – Fab* – Manager Only Pretty Sweet Pack – May 17, 2023 Karl Anderson^

Luke Gallows^

Tiffany Stratton*

Elton Prince*

Kit Wilson* Race to NXT Pack – June 14, 2023 Harley Race*

Ivy Nile*

Wendy Choo*

Tony D’Angelo*

Trick Williams*

Revel with Wyatt Pack – July 19, 2023 Bray Wyatt^

Zeus*

Valhalla^

Joe Gacy*

Blair Davenport* Bad News U Pack – August 16, 2023 Eve Torres*

Wade Barrett^

Damon Kemp*

Andre Chase*

Nathan Frazer* * Denotes wrestlers who will be making their WWE 2K debut. 20 wrestlers will be making their WWE 2K debuts through the DLC packs

^Denotes wrestlers who will be returning to WWE 2K after not appearing in WWE 2K22

With these releases, we get a total of 225 different playable wrestlers in WWE 2K23 (not including managers and general managers). This puts the total number of wrestlers coming out eventually in the game higher than that that came out on WWE 2K22, not counting all of the formerly MyRISE-exclusive variants of wrestlers that were eventually released as part of content updates in WWE 2K22.

As usual, all of the downloadable content packs will be purchasable individually or as part of the Season Pass, which also comes along with the Deluxe and Icon versions of the game. WWE 2K23 will be coming out soon on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on March 17, 2023, while those who pre-order the Deluxe and Icon Editions will be able to get their hands on the game as early as March 14, 2023.