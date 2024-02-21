How AJ Styles, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, is rated this way is beyond me.

Look, we get that AJ Styles isn't getting any younger, but he's still kicking, jumping, and performing as lithely as he ever has back when he debuted in the 2016 Royal Rumble, so we don't entirely get how Visual Concepts felt it just right to rate him like they did.

The Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg is one of the biggest gamers in @WWE, but @WWEgames better hide their controllers if he isn’t happy with his @2k rating 🎮💥 pic.twitter.com/HTQ7ThBZkf — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 21, 2024

We get that Visual Concepts revamped their rating system this year, but it still doesn't feel right for them to give AJ Styles, a legend in TNA-Impact, NJPW, and WWE, a WWE 2K24 OVR rating of 85. That feels like too low for someone of his caliber, especially coming off an 89 rating in WWE 2K23. This is a career-low for The Phenomenal One.

AJ Styles has been out due to an injury for the most part of 2023, but he was inserted right back into the Main Event picture when he returned, immediately earning a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship in this year's Royal Rumble PLE.

His performance in that PLE showed that he still has a lot left in the tank, despite his age closing in the 50-year mark. But if Sting can continue doing what he's doing over there at AEW, we're sure that AJ Styles can do the same. It feels premature to close out AJ Styles' relevance in WWE 2K games this early and is just outright disrespectful to give him anything lower than 88 in this year's outing.

Regardless, AJ Styles does have a lot to prove this year, as he had come up short in his first championship bout since his return. A final run with any title would serve as a phenomenal capstone to his illustrious career, and we hope to see that by next year's release.

As for the OC, with whom until recently AJ Styles has been affiliated, they are confirmed to be part of the WWE 2K24 roster, but their ratings haven't been revealed yet.