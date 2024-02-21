It's clear who among the three brothers is the superior member of the Bloodline.

WWE 2K24 Ratings Reveal season continues with The Bloodline, the most important faction of the WWE landscape today. Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa have all been crucial pieces to The Road to WrestleMania XL, and we now have their OVR ratings with us.

And lastly, the Bloodline! Jimmy @WWEUsos and Solo have been dominant in @WWE abut how will their @WWEgames @2k ratings fare, especially when compared to Main Event Jey Uso?! Stay tuned for more reveals throughout the week RIGHT HERE! pic.twitter.com/NSTw29ljbi — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 19, 2024

“Main Event” Jey Uso leads his brothers in terms of OVR ratings, retaining his high 90 OVR rating from last year, and remains to be at his peak. Jey, who turned last year and challenged his cousin Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, is no longer part of The Bloodline, having been banished by the Tribal Chief for defecting.

He has since won the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Championship with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, albeit their title reign was a short one. Jey continues his search for his first singles gold in WWE, but his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, has always gotten in his way, preventing him from beating any championship since his tag team strap.

Speaking of Jimmy Uso, his story has been the complete opposite. He remains to be part of The Bloodline, sticking with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Because of this status, Jimmy hasn't achieved much, and apart from interfering in matches, he hasn't been on the hunt for anything for himself.

While in WWE 2K23, Jimmy was just one point shy of his brother's rating. This year, his OVR Rating has dropped significantly, from 89 OVR last year to 84 OVR rating this year. This has been the lowest rating Jimmy's had in a long while, and this drop is significant for another reason: Solo.

Solo Sikoa is The Bloodline's most improved wrestler this year, rising from 82 OVR to 86 OVR rating between his debut last year and his rating this year in WWE 2K24. Passing his brother's rating is a sign of things to come, as WWE appears to have big plans for the youngest son of Rikishi Fatu for the future.

We'll continue to cover the WWE 2K24 Ratings Reveals this season, so stay tuned here at ClutchPoints Gaming for more WWE 2K24 gaming news and updates.