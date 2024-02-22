Santos Escobar gets only 78 OVR from his 1,000 OVR dream.

Santos Escobar is one of the most entertaining wrestlers to watch compete in the WWE ring, with his high-flying and acrobatic style of fighting. However, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion isn't looked at too fondly by Visual Concepts, which is evident in his WWE 2K24 ratings.

A lot has happened to @EscobarWWE since the last @wwe @2k game, but have those changes been reflected in his @WWEgames rating?? pic.twitter.com/Fj3ZmJbKS7 — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 22, 2024

Santos Escobar gets a Setenta Y Ocho, or 78 OVR Rating, for the game. These WWE 2K24 ratings are subpar, although a lot of other prominent wrestlers like AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and The Miz all received reduced ratings as well, as a result of 2K refreshing their rating system this year. Santos would have given himself a 1,000, but aside from that being beyond the over a hundred mark, it's not exactly what 2K had in mind for him.

After winning the NX Cruiserweight Championship, Santos Escobar hasn't been successful in his subsequent championship contentions. He won the 2023 United States Championship Invitational but wasn't able to challenge for the championship because of an injury.

Ever since, Santos Escobar has been involved in high-profile feuds with Rey Mysterio and Carlito, both WWE legends in their own rights. However, in spite of the success of Santos and his new Legado del Phantasma, he is still rated below average in WWE 2K24.

As for the two other members of the Legado, Humberto and Angel Garza, their WWE 2K24 ratings have not yet been revealed, so we're still waiting for that piece of information to arrive. We'll make sure to keep you updated when that comes up, so be sure to stick around here in ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest WWE 2K24 news and updates.