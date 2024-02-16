Zelina Vega is NOT happy with her WWE 2K24 rating.

The Latino World Order is off to a bad start, as far as OVR ratings are concerned. Zelina Vega, who had a fantastic 2023, gets a surprisingly low WWE 2K24 rating that left the Queen's Crown winner annoyed and disappointed.

The First Lady of the LWO has arrived, but how well will @ZelinaVegaWWE respond when @GameOverGreggy delivers her @WWEgames @2K Superstar Rating! We got more @WWE Ratings Reveals just around the corner… pic.twitter.com/JOSnwQcIHq — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) February 16, 2024

Following the reveal of Rhea Ripley's record-setting OVR rating earlier today, we get another WWE women's wrestler's OVR rating revealed over at UpUpDownDown. However, while Mami's OVR rating drew a large smile on the women's champion's face, the same cannot be said about Zelina Vega's reaction to her rating.

The 2021 Queen's Crown winner got an unexpectedly low OVR rating this year. Zelina Vega's WWE 2K24 rating was revealed to be just 74 OVR. This is the same as her WWE 2K23 rating, but considering how well Zelina Vega's career took off last year with the LWO. Her performance at Backlash in Puerto Rico last year against Rhea Ripley may have ended with Ripley retaining her title, but it showed that Vega can hang with the cream of the crop of WWE.

Zelina's OVR rating peaked before the WWE 2K reboot, when she got an 83 OVR rating in WWE 2K20. She would skip WWE 2K22 as she was released by WWE for a short while before getting re-signed. Her WWE 2K debut was as a manager to her client Andrade “Cien” Almas in WWE 2K19, who himself just returned to WWE after an arguably lackluster stint with AEW.

More WWE 2K24 ratings are expected to be revealed today through the UpUpDownDown channel. To keep yourself updated to these news, stick around here at ClutchPoints Gaming for more.