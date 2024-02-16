At least one of The Judgment Day's members lead the pack, getting the highest rating for their division in WWE 2K24.

2K Games put Mami on top when they revealed the WWE 2K24 ratings for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio today through co-superstar Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed's UpUpDownDown channel.

As part of a series of WWE 2K24 ratings reveals today, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, members of the heel stable The Judgment Day, got their OVR ratings revealed. Dirty Dom's rating was revealed first to be 83, which is an improvement from his 78 rating from WWE 2K23. Aside from his increased OVR rating, Dirty Dom's model also received an update, matching his current persona and is drastically different from his previous one from back when he was teaming up with his father Rey Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley's OVR rating, on the other hand, is higher than Dirty Dom's. That's to be expected, and actually, Mami's WWE 2K24 rating is the highest of all of the women in the game. At 96 OVR rating, Rhea might have just the highest-ever rating for a woman in a WWE 2K game, just one point higher than Bianca Belair's record-setting 95 OVR rating in WWE 2K23. That being said, it just feels appropriate, as Rhea Ripley has held the Women's World Championship since WrestleMania 39.

More WWE 2K24 ratings are expected to be revealed today through the UpUpDownDown channel. To keep yourself updated to these news, stick around here at ClutchPoints Gaming for more.