Folks, it's officially official: Jade Cargill has left AEW to try her hand at becoming the next great WWE Superstar.

In an announcement officially made by ESPN but known far and wide due to reporting by Sean Ross Sapp, Dave Meltzer, and others, “That B**ch” has been leaning towards a deal with WWE for some time now, and by signing on the dotted line, has a chance to see if she can be the next big thing in sports entertainment, as her deal reportedly runs over multiple years.

Will it work? Will WWE be able to cover Cargill's wrestling blindspots until she can “get good?” Will a trip to the Performance Center lead her to heights AEW simply couldn't offer? Or will she instead learn that Tony Khan's willingness to let her squash 50-plus foes in a row isn't the norm, and her game is instead exposed by more down-the-middle booking?

Only time will tell, but speaking of Tony Khan, the AEW CEO was asked about Cargill's signing on his WrestleDream media call and let it be known that, even though the former TBS Champion jumped ship to “greener pastures,” he's still a fan and would happily work with her again.

“I have only positive things to say about Jade,” Tony Khan said via Fightful. “It's been great having her in AEW. She is always welcome here. She's had a great run with us and has a great career, I'm sure, in front of her. Wishing her the best in the future.”

Now granted, is that pretty much what Khan said before on the subject? Sure, but hey, it's nice to know he's at least taking the high road, as he did a lot in making Cargill the type of “dominant athlete” his counterpart, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, toted in his announcement post. If this truly always was the mission, as Cargill stated in her first interview post-signing with The Ringer Wrestling Show, it sounds like she at least made a few friends along the journey.

“It feels great you know, I feel like I was just in preparation for the grand stage,” Jade Cargill said on The Ringer Wrestling Show. “I felt like this was always the mission. I felt like the shoe fit. I felt like this was gonna happen, honestly this is all expected so I’m excited to be here.”

Tony Khan isn't looking to sell AEW to Warner Bros. Discovery.

Speaking of Tony Khan's WrestleDream media call, the owner of AEW was asked if he would ever consider a WWE-style deal that sold stock to a company like Warner Bros Discovery in order to strengthen and expand the company's reach and viability. To Khan's credit, he was willing to answer, though based on his words, it doesn't sound like AEW will stand for All Elite Warner Bros. Discovery any time soon.

“It’s something we’ve talked about a lot. There has been a lot of conversations about that. It’s always been something I’ve been open to. Between Warner Bros. Discovery and myself, a lot of the financial and structural details of our partnership, we’ve been able to keep between us, but there are things that have always said to be true, that I own 100% of the voting stock of this company and that I have 100% of the decision making power in the company. I’ve been open to taking on additional partnerships or things of that nature. We have a really great deal, right now, with Warner Brothers Discovery, and I would love to have an even longer agreement. As for them and their stake in the business, that is something that would be between us, but I would also be open to that, to Warner Brothers in a future deal, having a piece or a bigger piece, potentially, but I would always want to maintain 100% voting control, as I have now, and want to maintain the majority of stock, which I have now,” Tony Khan said via Fightful.

“These are things that are important to me, but in a future deal, these are things I would be open to. There is nothing bad about it. We’ve seen in pro wrestling this year a change of control. I have no interest in a change of control. Would I be interested in taking on additional investment? Yeah, potentially. It would have to be at the right numbers and it would have to make sense for us based on how much our business has grown this year. As for a change or control or giving up voting stock, no, I have no interest in that.”

Welp, there you go, folks; while AEW is always looking to get bigger and produce even more shows of varying names and price points, with a brand new Pay-Per-View hitting fans on October 1st, it sounds like he plans to hold onto the commanding shares of AEW ownership indefinitely.