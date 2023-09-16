When Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news that Jade Cargill is likely heading to WWE after finishing up her run in AEW with a clean loss to Kris Statlander in a title match for the TBS Championship, it left the wrestling world abuzz.

Would Cargill, a performer who has been protected to an incredible degree by Ton Khan and company over her entire professional wrestling career, suddenly become a star for Paul “Triple H” Levesque and company on RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT? Or is there some way for Khan to pay up and save her roster spot in favor of bigger and better things in AEW, say a full-on program with Saraya for the AEW Women's World Championship?

Well, in the opinion of Booker T on his Hall of Fame podcast, landing Cargill would be a massive get for WWE, as she's a perfect fit for what the promotion is looking for.

“I said this months back, I said Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her. That’s what I said, she’s a WWE Superstar. Not that she didn’t fit in or could not fit in in AEW; that’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying she is what WWE has always promoted: that super athlete, that super soldier,” Booker T said via Ringside News.

“This is something I anticipated, I didn’t put it out there or anything as far as saying Jade Cargill is going to be coming to WWE. I did feel like Cargill was a perfect star for WWE. Her star power is so huge right now.”

Is Booker's assertion correct? Is Cargill perfect for WWE, even more so than AEW? Yes, “That B**ch” is one of the baddest performers on the block in professional wrestling, and her in-ring abilities are far more suited for working matches against WWE's roster versus the sort of efforts TK likes to book on television and Premium Live Events. And the best part? He isn't the only member of the WWE Hall of Fame with this opinion.

Eric Bischoff is happy to see Jade Cargill go to WWE.

Speaking of WWE Hall of Famers with opinions on Jade Cargill leaving AEW for The Fed, Eric Bischoff explained why he's such a fan of the move on his Strictly Business podcast.

“Happy for her if it’s true, happy for WWE if it’s true,” Eric Bischoff said via Fightful. “I say if it’s true because every report I’ve read so far, and there’s only been a handful because it’s relatively new information, is being reported. It’s not confirmed, it’s just being reported. Let’s just see. Jade, maybe I’ve met her but I don’t know her at all, I don’t think I’ve ever had a real conversation with her. This would be an absolutely amazing opportunity for her. It’s a risk, there’s no doubt it will be a risk for her because she’s walking into an environment, she’s still relatively green, right? She’s been around for just a few years in a early stage company, meaning it’s not a touring company, there’s not four or five nights on the road, it’s not the same kind of workload as WWE. There’s going to be a major transition there, but if she’s a young woman that’s confident in herself, and I believe her to be just following her on social media. If she’s got the confidence and the determination, this could be massive for her. It could set her up for her life.”

Asked why Cargill was ever allowed to negotiate between the two companies, Bischoff wasn't sure but noted that, if Edge makes his way to AEW in the not-too-distant future, it'll all be good.

“As far as AEW goes, it’s hard to say. Why was she even in this position? Why was she able to negotiate? There may be a good reason for it, there may be a bad reason for it,” Bischoff noted. “We don’t know, and it’s hard to speculate on things you don’t know. I would imagine with all of the other news floating around, Tony doesn’t really need one more negative dirt sheet news story. It’s unfortunate for AEW, but hey, life goes on. Who knows, Edge could be in AEW by this time tomorrow.”

Would it be a tough blow for AEW to say goodbye to Cargill? Sure, but hey, between the potential addition of Edge and the oddly strong free agent market of female performers like Camille, formerly of NWA around to fill that powerhouse hole if need be, Khan has options to fill her massive shoes.