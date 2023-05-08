A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

With Backlash officially in the books, WWE fans – and Bad Bunny fans – the Universe over have celebrated the successful outing, with some calling it the most compelling crowd the promotion has wrestled for since Sami Zayn called the Bell Centre in Montreal “his f**ing house” before the Elimination Chamber.

The atmosphere was hot, the matches largely delivered, and WWE’s decision to bring back a pair of Puerto Rican legends, Carlito and Savio Vega, to provide Bunny and the lWo an assist in their heated feud with Damian Priest and The Judgement Day was about as perfectly booked a run-in spot can be in 2023.

Taking to his Instagram story to celebrate the occasion, Bad Bunny called the match “a dream” before putting over his country for being the best fans in the world.

I’m still processing this. There are no words to describe what I felt that day… wow! it was a dream Thank you PUERTO RICO!!! You were the stars these two nights! There is no energy like the one you provided!! people now know who the best wrestling fans in the world are!! P FKN R!!!

You’ve gotta give it to Bunny, he’s certainly a naturally born entertainer; ever since he interjected himself into the lWo-Judgement Day storyline at Backlash, he’s found a way to captivate fans, get the lWo even more over, and turn Dominik Mysterio into quite possibly the biggest heel in the entirety of WWE. Even if WWE doesn’t bring him back any time soon, as he’s got other things to do, this match will live on for a very long time in the hearts and imaginations of fans, including one of the biggest fans around, Bunito himself.

Zelina Vega, like Bad Bunny, has serious praise for Puerto Rico.

If Bad Bunny garnered the biggest pop from the Puerto Rican crowd in San Juan at Backlash, then Zelina Vega, his lWo faction mate, had to come in as a close second, with the cheers before and especially after her loss to Rhea Ripley drowning out the commentary team of Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

Taking to her Instagram page for a celebratory post, Vega used the character limit-less caption to celebrate her efforts and to put over everyone who helped her to get there.

Yo soy Boricua…pa’que tu lo sepas!!! I woke up this morning with happy tears rolling down my face and PRAAAAYING that it wasn’t a dream like it always was. I wish I could hug every. single. one of you in the audience and everyone sending their love from home. You have NO IDEA how much this meant to me. This weekend.. my life changed forever. I’m so honored.. so grateful and feel incredibly blessed to have had the support I had last night.. from the fans, my beautiful family, my hero’s, to my coworkers.. to finally hearing HHH say ‘I’m so proud of you.’ …and he was talking to me this time I’m crying even typing this. To represent my people IN Puerto Rico.. man, I’ll never ever forget this.. neither will my family.. and I promise, you’ll get all of me EVERY TIME. This is not over, this is just the beginning.. someday I will become @wwe Women’s Champion. ‘A hero is not one who never falls, it’s the one who gets up again and again.. never losing sight of their dreams.’ – Rock Lee MASSIVE THANK YOU to the village that created the masterpiece I wore yesterday. @herhandstyles stayed with me every step of the way making sure my hair was on point! #teamNOsleep @usamaishtay worked so hard on the whole outfit AND BEAUTIFUL FLAG.. I felt like a super hero, a princess and rockstar all at once! #LaReina @bfabulous1 slayed my make up and made sure that no matter how hard I cried, I’d still glitter like gold! @mache275 them crystals bruh!!! insanely iconic kicks! @tansby_lp for getting my tan just right and accentuating my abs I’m SO LUCKY to have you all Puerto Rico.. I love you!! #LWO mi familia.. I’m honored to stand alongside all of you. Thank you for having my back and inspiring me to keep fighting. @619iamlucha @escobarwwe @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe @badbunnypr @iambeckyg And now, I get to be the arms of my 7 fur babies & my incredibly supportive and loving husband @malakaiblxck .. I wouldn’t be where I am personally or professionally without him. Have to say, hitting the 619 for Rey, shimmying for Eddie Guerrero and then dropping Rhea with a meteora for my husband was the coolest thing ever. Daddy, I love you.

Would it have been special to see Vega pull out the win over Ripley at Backlash? Sure, but in the end, she got a pretty incredible moment out of the match nonetheless, and in professional wrestling, sometimes that’s all that matters.