In a match versus Damian Priest that was over twice as long as any of the contests that came before it, Bad Bunny put on an absolute show for the nearly 18,000 fans in attendance Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and in true international Superstar fashion, he brought an entourage along that looked more like a headliner set at Coachella than an upper-mid card match at a Tier-Two WWE Premium Live Event.

Things began traditionally enough, with Bunny bringing out a shopping cart filled with weapons in order to put the “Street Fight” in a San Juan Street Fight. The duo then brawled inside and out of the ring for a bit until the first true inflection point of the match, when Priest hit Bunny with a South of Heaven but lifted his head off the mat before the 3 to ensure maximum violence in the contest. Priest then almost finished off Bunny with an avalanche powerbomb outside the ring onto a crashpad, a move so brutal Adam Pearce needed to come out to make sure Bunny was okay, but Priest didn’t seem to care.

Lifting Bunny up and dropping him off in the ring, it looked like Priest was going to get his “Boneyard match” after all, but then, in a fun twist of fate, Priest got a bit too cocky, and the match turned into something very different indeed.

Savio Vega is here in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash to take out The Judgment Day! pic.twitter.com/mBuFevlENZ — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023

Bad Bunny seemingly added a few more members to the lWo at Backlash.

The turning point of the match came when, in an attempt to incapacitate his foe, Priest attempted a roundhouse kick and instead connected with the ring post, dropping the man formerly known as Punishment Martinez onto the floor writhing in pain. Bunito attempted to capitalize on this opening, targeting Priest’s leg just like IYO SKY targeted Bianca Belair’s leg in the opening contest, but before he could secure a clean pin, The Judgement Day, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, ran down to the ring to provide the assist and began to beat down on Bunny… at least for a few moments, as Rey Mysterio and then none other than Puerto Rican legend Carlito, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colón, came down to the ring to help out their pal.

This didn’t sit too well with Balor and Mysterio, who decided to leave the ring, but they quickly became surrounded, as none other than Savio Vega, who gave Bunny a Puerto Rican-themed kendo stick earlier in the show, blocked the exit and called for an assist from the rest of the lWo, who beat the living you-know-what out of Balor and Mysterio to even up the odds.

From there, the match turned back to one-on-one, and after about a half-dozen kick outs by Priest, Bunny secured the win once and for all with a Bunny Destroyer, which looked as good as it always does. With the win secured, Bunny stood up in the middle of the ring as the arena cheered on their hometown hero to an incredible degree, giving him love at an even higher volume than they showed to Zelina Vega earlier in the card, which didn’t even seem possible at the time.

Was this match successful? Yes, though it was overly long and turned into an interference-laden spot fest that would make Roman Reigns and The Bloodline proud, in the end, Bunny got his Backlash win, the crowd loved it, and the “Premium Live Event” secured one of its signature moments.