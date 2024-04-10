After building towards a singles battle with IYO SKY for a while now, with the seeds of a potential Damage CTRL split coming as early as last year's Money in the Bank, Bayley finally got a chance to prove she's among the very best performers in the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 40, taking the “Genius of the Skies” to the wire on the way to a massive Women's Championship victory.
One of the 70,000+ plus fans in attendance at the Linc who was very impressed with Bayley's South Philly success story was none other than WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who took to social media to call the “Role Model's” win her highlight of the entire weekend.
Sandwiched between two very interesting matches loaded with some of the best wrestlers in the WWE Universe right now, Bayley and IYO SKY weren't exactly placed in the best situation to succeed heading into Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. And yet, for the second year in a row, the women's match that went on in the penultimate spot helped to steal the show, with fans absolutely losing it when Bayley
became their girl won her first world championship at the “Showcase of the Immortals.” Watching female wrestlers turn in something of that caliber at the biggest show of the year had to make Stratus proud, as those kinds of opportunities are a big part of her legacy.
What a night!! What a weekend!! It was wild to see Lincoln Financial Field absolutely lose their mind at the end of the show. Even wilder to think that was a typical Monday night back in my day! Awesome stuff!
Highlight of the night was being there for @itsBayleyWWE’s moment.… pic.twitter.com/aVxfYAX7iB
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 8, 2024
Bayley is proud of Damage CTRL's WrestleMania 40 bookings.
Speaking of Bayley's success at WrestleMania 40, the “Role Model” was asked about her experience at the “Showcase of the Immortals” during the show's press conference.
While Bayley is clearly happy with the outcome of the event, as she left the home of the Philadelphia Eagles with a championship around her waist, she appreciated seeing Damage CTRL earning big matches on both nights of the event, as it's great for women's wrestling and helps to vindicate her vision for the group all these years later.
“Personally, that whole experience was very humbling to me. I imagined creating a group; it was going to be so different, and the fans were going to love it, and we were going to be dominating everything. There was so much more that went into it behind the scenes, and we had to work on our chemistry, like real-life chemistry, as friends and share our goals with each other, what we wanted out of this so that we could help each other get there,” Bayley told reporters after WrestleMania 40.
“Once we started ironing those things out and getting confident in ourselves, and trusting each other, we started to feel better. Everyone started being themselves. We weren’t trying to be professional. Being able to hang out with your friends and putting on the best work we can. Then, IYO won the title, and that was like, ‘We’re on top of the world.’ IYO winning the title was definitely a shift change. Just hearing the reaction when Dakota came in the ring. ‘Ah, they do care about us. They do remember our moments.’ Long journey. I didn’t think we’d be here right now. To me, although Damage CTRL took a loss last night, them coming out and getting an entrance, they had a little bit to their entrance. Dakota was on last year, got hurt, still made it to this one. Then they came out tonight. To me, Damage CTRL was on two nights of WrestleMania, and that’s a win to me. Although they both lost.”
After fans joked about Bayley always coming up short during her time in Damage CTRL, with the group being compared negatively to early Judgment Day, it's clear fans came around on the story, as Bayley earned some of the biggest cheers of the entire weekend for her efforts. In the end, that's all a performer can really hope for, especially when a story ends with them on top.