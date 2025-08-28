Currently, one of the top WWE Superstars, Kevin Owens, is recovering from a scary neck injury, and fans were concerned that the “Prizefighter” had lost weight. However, he has refuted that.

Owens took to X, formerly Twitter, to send a message to his concerned fans. He promised that he's “still fat” despite recent pictures that showed a slimmed down Owens.

“Guys, stop panicking!” Owens told his fans. “I'm still fat! Everyone needs to calm down.”

One fan in the comments had fun with the post. They photoshopped Owens's head onto the body of Randy Orton, who came back noticeably more buff than ever in 2023 from his 18-month hiatus due to a back injury.

Hopefully, Owens's recovery is going smoothly. He is out indefinitely, and the injury caused Owens to miss a match at WrestleMania 41 against Orton.

Kevin Owens updates fans on his injury and WWE return

Recently, Owens made an appearance at a NASCAR event. He addressed his current injury status, revealing he needed a neck fusion surgery, which was “successful.”

“Yeah, it was a neck surgery; I needed neck fusion,” Owens revealed. “It was very stressful going into it, because we weren't really sure how severe the fusion was going to be, how many levels, all this stuff. Thankfully, it ended up only being one level, which is the best-case scenario for something like this.”

Luckily, he hopes to get back in the ring. It is still uncertain, but he hopes to get back in the ring “in the next year.” Ultimately, it depends on how the recovery process goes with his bones fusing. Owens is aware that there's “no guarantee that it's going to work,” though he remains optimistic.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) details his neck surgery he had last month, his timetable and next steps in his recovery, and how he has been enjoying his time away from the ring. pic.twitter.com/hT9eUlMAPR — Scotte Sprinkle (@ScotteSprinkle) August 23, 2025

“We'll see — some guys had success, some guys don't,” he conceded regarding his recovery. “Fingers crossed I can come back to wrestling in the next year, [I] really don't know, though. But, yeah, my goal is to come back, so hopefully that's what happens.”

With his time off, Owens is able to spend more time with his family. Luckily, WWE's policies have changed, and they aren't on the road as often as they used to. “WWE has changed the schedule to a point where we get to do this for a living and basically live our dream,” Owens explained, “but we also get to have nice family time at home.”

Still, he is itching to return to performing. However, making public appearances helps scratch that itch in the meantime. “It helps soothe the soul of what I'm missing out on,” Owens said, continuing, “so, as great as it's been, I'm really ready to go back.”