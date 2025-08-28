While she is not currently wrestling and shows no signs of a return, WWE legend AJ Lee watched “daughter” Roxanne Perez attack her husband, CM Punk.

During a recent untelevised WWE live event in Manchester, England, Perez got in the ring during Punk's six-man tag team match against Judgment Day's Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. Perez's fellow Judgment Day stablemate Raquel Rodriguez distracted the referee while Perez hit a Pop Rox move on Punk.

Perez tagged Lee in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that captured the moment. “Hi[,] mom,” she said, tagging Lee's X account. Lee responded, defending her “daughter.”

“My daughter has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life,” Lee responded.

Roxanne Perez's relationship to WWE's CM Punk and AJ Lee

Perez is close to Punk and Lee. She once praised Punk as one of her mentors. Perez detailed how he helped her overcome caring about her social media critics' opinions.

Additionally, former WWE star Cora Jade is also close to Lee. She once said she thought she or Lee would be able to coax the former Divas Champion out of retirement.

That has not happened, unfortunately. Lee retired from WWE in April 2015. Since then, she has yet to return to the squared circle.

She has come close. Lee joined Women of Wrestling (WOW) in 2021 as an executive producer of the promotion. She would depart the company in August 2023. Lee also had a recurring role in the second season of the wrestling TV series Heels.

Throughout her career, Lee was a three-time Divas Champion. She set a record with her third title reign, holding the belt for 295 days. Lee lost the championship on the night after WrestleMania 30 to Paige, who debuted that night.

She debuted in WWE in 2009, joining Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). Lee then moved to NXT before making her main roster debut in 2011.

Perez is a rising star in WWE. She is currently part of Judgment Day, taking Liv Morgan's place as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Rodriguez after Morgan's injury. Their reign lasted 33 days before Perez and Rodriguez lost them to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.